Vincent D’Onofrio plays with fan edit showing Wilson Fisk in the series

Wilson Fisk’s interpreter on Netflix’s “Daredevil” series, joked with edited image

Recently, the actor Vincent D’Onofrio commented on a “supposed image” of him in the series recordings Archer hawk. The actor is known for playing the King of crime on the Serie demolisher from Netflix, and through an interaction on the twitter, played with a fan art that showed the character in the series of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

on your twitter, D’onofrio responded to a fan message, which included an edit of Wilson Fisk in Archer hawk and asked the actor if he was in the picture. In response, he said:

“Well, it’s a really bad job for someone who’s trying to make this look like me. The guy in the picture is prettier, I think.”

Check the interaction on twitter:

Although there is no evidence that Wilson Fisk be in Archer hawk, some fans have been speculating about the villain’s presence. The rumors gained new perspective with the inclusion of echo, adopted daughter of King of crime in the comics, in the final moments of the second episode of Archer hawk.

This is not the first time that Vincent D’Onofrio uses Twitter to joke with fans about their involvement in the series. Even though it’s all been speculation so far, fans still believe there may be indications of the villain in the production. A recent Marvel Executive Producer Interview Trinh Tran fueled the rumors that Wilson Fisk would appear in episode 4 or 5 of Archer hawk. She said:

“We can talk about this after you guys watch the rest of the episodes.”

The first two episodes of Archer hawk are already available on the Disney+.

Do you think the King of crime will appear in Archer hawk? Comment!

