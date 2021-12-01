Vitamin C helps delay aging; see all your benefits – 12/01/2021

You’ve certainly heard around that vitamin C helps prevent colds and flu. But its benefits go far beyond strengthening the immune system. In addition to being an antioxidant, it acts on collagen synthesis and iron absorption.

Also called ascorbic acid, the micronutrient is water-soluble (diluted in water) and is neither produced nor stored by the body, so its ingestion through food is essential.

What are the main benefits?

It has an antioxidant role, fighting free radicals;

Slows down aging;

Helps in the maintenance of blood vessel walls;

Helps maintain immune function;

Assists in tissue repair;

Assists in iron absorption;

Ensures improvement in male fertility;

Ensures the formation of collagen fibers;

Helps control triglyceride and cholesterol levels;

It helps to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and cataracts.

In addition, its topical form has been used against sun damage and for the treatment of postoperative melasma, stria and erythema in patients treated with laser.

In which foods is vitamin C present?

Little known, the camu-camu fruit is a source of vitamin C Image: iStock

Although orange and other citrus fruits are the most popular sources of vitamin C, it is a typical fruit from the Amazon region that leads the ranking: camu-camu. It has 13 times more vitamin C than acerola, for example. Below, see the amounts referring to 100 grams of each food:

camu-camu: 12,000 mg; Acerola: 914 mg; raw cashew: 219 mg; Yellow pepper: 201.4 mg; red pepper: 158 mg; river mandarin: 112 mg; Green pepper: 100mg; white guava: 99.2 mg; Raw butter cabbage: 96.7; braised: 76.9 mg; Papaya: 82.5 mg; Guava red: 80.6 mg; Kiwi: 70.8 mg; Pear orange: 53.7 mg; Broccoli: 42 mg; Lemon: 38.2 mg.

how much should i consume

The recommendation for the daily intake of Vitamin C depends on the age group:

From 1 to 3 years: 15 mg;

From 4 to 8 years: 25 mg;

From 9 to 13 years: 45 mg;

From 14 to 18 years: 75 mg for men and 65 mg for women;

Over 19 years: 90 mg for men and 75 mg for women.

As you can see, there is no difficulty consuming the necessary basics. Just a little gossip would be enough, among so many other options.

Vitamin C is eliminated through the urine in unchanged form, small amounts in the faeces, sweat and respiratory tract, in the form of CO2. That’s why it’s necessary to ingest it daily, as your reserves are easily depleted.

It’s quite unlikely, but if there’s a vitamin C deficiency, symptoms such as weakness, sore arms, irritability, and despondency can result.

In more serious and rare cases, lack of vitamin C causes a disease known as scurvy, characterized by bleeding, slow healing of wounds, altered gums, loss of teeth, difficulty concentrating, joint pain, folliculitis (skin infection), drop in resistance to infections and also hair.

To prevent the lack of vitamin C, just consume fruits and vegetables daily, the latter preferably raw.

There is almost no risk of excess

The daily intake limit for adults is up to 2,000 mg. The data below show the maximum tolerable limit for vitamin C by age group.

From 1 to 3 years: 400 mg;

From 4 to 8 years: 650 mg;

From 9 to 13 years: 1200 mg;

From 14 to 18 years: 1800 mg;

Over 19 years: 2,000 mg.

The risk of exceeding the limit by feeding is practically nil. However, very high doses of supplementation can cause stomach cramps, headache, diarrhea and kidney stones, as vitamin C binds to calcium and forms calcium oxalate, causing the stones to appear.

Related studies, however, are not conclusive regarding these symptoms. What is known is that excessive antioxidant supplementation can have the opposite effect: a situation in which the vitamin acts as a pro-oxidant, contributing to oxidative damage.

Who should pay more attention to consumption

First, smokers. Cigarettes cause oxidative stress and, therefore, the need to consume vitamin C increases by around 20% compared to non-smokers.

People with certain pathologies such as inflammatory, gastrointestinal diseases, burns, in addition to pregnant women who develop pre-eclampsia, breastfeeding women, the elderly, high-performance athletes, people with iron deficiency and children who do not eat properly should be even more careful to maintain their necessary levels of the vitamin in the body.

According to experts consulted by Live well, there are still no scientific studies showing interactions between vitamin C and drugs.

Sources: Aline Ozana de Sousa, nutritionist, professor of nutrition at UFPA (Federal University of Pará) and Uninassau; Luiza Kuhnen Reitz, nutritionist, doctoral student in nutrition at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina UFSC) and professor at the Catholic University Center of Santa Catarina; Marcia Regina Pereira Monteiro, professor at the Department of Nutrition at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais); Maria da Cruz Moura e Silva, nutritionist and head of the clinical nutrition unit at the UFPI University Hospital (Federal University of Piauí), linked to the Ebserh Network; Natalia Pinheiro de Castro, nutritionist, PhD in science from USP (University of São Paulo) and member of NutS – Nutrition Science.

References: Taco (Unicamp Food Composition Table) and the US National Institute of Health (NIH).