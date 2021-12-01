Vitória do Juventude leaves Grêmio with a 98.2% chance of being relegated | Guild

The victory of Juventude over Bragantino, on Tuesday night, left Grêmio in a very complicated situation in the Brazilian Championship. The probability of being relegated to Serie B hit 98.2%. The next game is on Thursday, against São Paulo, at the Arena.

The accounts are from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. On the Infobola website, run by mathematician Tristão Garcia, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has a 97% chance of being relegated. Tricolor reached these numbers after the good result of their rivals from the same state, who beat Bragantino by 1-0.

1 of 1 Bahia x Grêmio Borja laments — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF Bahia x Grêmio Borja laments — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

Juventude reached 43 points and jumped out of the Z-4. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has a 12.7% probability of being demoted in the UFMG accounts and 15% in the Infobola accounts.

Bahia is within the relegation zone, with 40 points, in 17th place, while Athletico is just above, with 42 points. If one of the two scores on Thursday and Friday, respectively, in games with Atlético-MG and Cuiabá, they will demote Grêmio in case of defeat to São Paulo…

If they win all three games, Grêmio only gets 45 points in the table. Currently, only Atlético-GO, Juventude, Cuiabá (which is on the field against Palmeiras) and Athletico have scores below this amount.