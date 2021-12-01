Vitoria Strada in A Place in the Sun? Find out what the role of the actress is in the soap opera · TV News

The mystery of Vitória Strada’s participation in Um Lugar ao Sol is over. the interpreter would do it in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo. Marcella Rica’s bride will star in a commercial action.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Vitória will appear in chapter 32. This Tuesday (30), the station airs episode 20 of the story that tells the farce of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond).

Vitória Strada will play herself in a single scene. In the sequence, the actress will star in an electronics campaign organized by the agency of Ilana (Mariana Lima) – businesswoman and confidant friend of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

The commercial action will be shown both on the telenovela and during prime time commercial breaks.

It’s not the first time that Globo performs an action that combines fiction and merchandising. In A Dona do Pedaço (2018), Paolla Oliveira starred in campaigns such as digital influencer Vivi Guedes in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot and in commercial breaks in the serial.

Recently, in Amor de Mãe (2019), Érica’s character (Nanda Costa) starred in an action sponsored by a beer brand. In the story, the character worked in a bar and agreed to deliver two bottles to Davi’s house (Vladimir Britcha). Propaganda girl for the drink, Alinne Riscado also joined the scene to focus on the product.

Currently, Cauã Reymond has also done scenes in which Christian orders a beer and enters the commercial break with the actor advertising for a brand of the drink.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

