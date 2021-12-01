Vitória won’t have fireworks and a beach party on New Year’s Eve, announces Pazolini

Fireworks display in Camburi, on New Year’s Eve 2019. Credit: Reproduction/TV Gazeta

Once again, Vitória will not have a New Year’s Eve party on the beach. Mayor Lorenzo Pazolini announced, this Tuesday night (30), the decision not to hold fireworks and concerts at New Year’s Eve due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the emergence of the new micron variant that proved to have the greatest potential for transmissibility.

The measure is valid for a party promoted by the city hall. Events organized by venues can take place, as long as the safety and prevention protocols established by Covid-19 are respected.

Pazolini explained that the decision not to carry out fireworks and musical and cultural performances during the New Year is due to the difficulty of controlling the movement of people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, in open environments such as beaches. The measure, according to him, aims to prevent the increase in the circulation of the virus and the consequent contamination of the population of the capital.

VACCINE COVERAGE

The mayor highlighted that Vitória has good vaccination coverage. In the Capital, 100% of the number of inhabitants over 18 years old have already been reached with two doses of immunizing agent – although it is still necessary to actively search for some residents, according to municipal Health Secretary Taís Cohen. Among the elderly, considered more vulnerable to the disease, 86% have also received the booster, while the same percentage of adolescents received the first dose.

Even so, the assessment of the city hall was that, in order to prevent the increase in cases of Covid-19 in Vitória, it is best to act preventively and not carry out events that could stimulate agglomeration.

“The whole scenario that the technicians demonstrated is that the time is to avoid any kind of agglomeration, and we haven’t been able to establish ways to demand proof of vaccination in an open place. So, the city hall will not contribute anything to the agglomeration”, maintained Pazolini.

Asked if there was dialogue with the other mayors of the Metropolitan Region of Greater Vitória, considering that the municipalities comprise a conurbated area, Pazolini said that this meeting is yet to take place, however, he stressed that the decision to hold or not parties at the turn of the year will be up to the each manager. He justified that, due to the need for a swift measure, particularly after the confirmation of omicron in Brazilian territory, the conversation will be for another moment.

To base the decision in Vitória, Pazolini said that the technical area was heard and specialists were also consulted, such as infectious disease physician Lauro Ferreira Pinto and representatives of the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM).

After disclosing the restrictions for New Year’s Eve, the mayor was asked if the measures will be valid for Carnival, both in Sambão and on the streets. Pazolini stated that the decision will be taken later, according to the epidemiological scenario, and will most likely only be announced in 2022.