Vulture bees discovered in Costa Rica | World-News | Online Diary

The “vulture” bees, which were found in Costa Rica, are one of three species of bees that became carnivorous, obtaining their protein only from carcasses.

They were studied by scientists at California-Riverside, Columbia and Cornell Universities, and the content of the research was published in the academic journal of the American Society for Microbiology last Tuesday (23).

According to the researchers, it was discovered that the intestines of these bees and drones were colonized by the same five microorganisms, and that they have been holding these bacteria for 80 million years.

To find out more about insect organs, experts made 16 posts with 50 grams of raw chicken dangling from 5-foot-high branches, using ropes filled with petroleum jelly to avoid ants. About 159 bees were collected, including bees that feed on pollen and meat and bees that feed only on pollen and nectar.

After extracting DNA from the bees’ abdomens and studying their intestinal flora, the scientists saw that the insects had lost some of their main microorganisms, which are present in all bees, and that they had developed a more acidic intestine.

Quinn McFrederick, a bee expert at UC Riverside and one of the study’s authors, explained that these different bacteria are not present in other bees, noting the similarity of the bees’ intestines to those of other animals:

“These bacteria are similar to those found in real vultures, as well as in hyenas and other animals that feed on carcasses, presumably to help protect themselves from pathogens found in carrion,” he said.