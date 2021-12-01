‘Want it for me’ · TV News

With difficulties getting pregnant, Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will follow in Luísa’s (Mariana Ximenes) footsteps and will become obsessed with the baby of a slave girl in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princess will even confess her desire to adopt the child out of fear of not being able to give Pedro (Selton Mello) a grandchild. “I want Hope for me”, will shoot the noblewoman in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The noblewoman will help Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremouroux) to protect some captives who have fled from the ill-treatment of Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). She, however, will not take the newborn to the Santa Cruz farm, as agreed. On the contrary, the heiress to the throne will hide it together with the child’s mother at Quinta da Boa Vista.

Attached to the girl, Isabel will have no doubts in taking over the girl’s creation as soon as Berenice (undisclosed actress) disappears from the map. “I have an important issue and only you can understand and help me. I want Hope for myself. I will do everything to adopt her”, the princess will reveal, during a visit to Luísa’s house.

“I understand, Your Highness. The girl is beautiful, charming, but she has a mother”, protests the Countess of Barral. “But I love her as if she were my own daughter. I thought she would stay by my side,” complains the heiress to the throne, visibly disappointed.

Mariana Ximenes’ character will call the protégé back to reality by giving her a sermon in the scenes that will be shown on the next day 11:

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in the six o’clock soap opera

Your Highness is being childish. You are the future empress of Brazil. It cannot act on impulse. Your attitudes need to be carefully calculated. Your life doesn’t just belong to you. I thought I already understood that.

“If that’s all the countess has to tell me, I don’t have anything else to do here,” said Isabel, deeply wounded, in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão newspaper.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.