We accelerate the BYD Tan EV, Brazil’s first seven-seat electric SUV | Releases

Disclosure BYD Tan EV: Electric SUV has a stated range of 437 kilometers until it needs a new recharge

Think of a car that, for now, is totally unique in its kind. It has supercar performance, but seven seats and a comfortable ride on asphalt.

Nowadays, you either have one thing or the other. O BYD TAN EV

it’s the point outside the curve in many ways, and leads us to reflect on a number of issues involving technology, SUVs, performance and sophistication.

O BYD TAN EV

is now available for booking on the brand’s official website, with release scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. According to the manufacturer’s team of developers, the novelty is the bet for the beginning of BYD’s history in Brazil, competing in the segment with models such as

Jaguar I-Pace

, Volvo XC90 , Audi e-Tron

. Also according to the manufacturer, the car will cost around R$ 450,000, something that has yet to be decided.

even before entering this SUV

4.870 m long, 2.820 m wheelbase, with all-wheel drive coming from its two electric motors

that generate 517 hp and 68 kgfm (combined), we see how imposing the manufacturer is worldwide.

Specializing in electric vehicles and electrified equipment development, it is worth $133 billion in market value. This places it as the third most valuable automaker in the world, behind only the Tesla

and of the Toyota

. Not to mention that it is the market leader in electric buses in the world.

rocket to take the family



Among pros and cons, we note that the multimedia center of the BYD Electric SUV

it could be easier to operate, as well as something that isn’t necessarily a downside, but that doesn’t go along with your very strong engine. We are talking about your suspension.

In fact, the car delivers the comfort that all the 7 seater SUV

must have. However, due to the dynamics that the car acquires with the foot “jammed” at the bottom of the accelerator, as well as the “spiked” of the Brembo six-piston brakes and perforated discs, it is easy to lose the balance point of the bodywork, whose suspension could be firmer.

At the same time, the Chinese electric SUV

leaves nothing to be desired when it comes to performance. Due to the good weight distribution (even though it has a total of 2479 kg), thanks to the good positioning of its electric motors, we notice that the BYD SUV is balanced in high speed corners. Even with the high center of gravity and the suspension not very rigid, it aims very well and maintains itself with balance and precision.







On the other hand, even as we report to the BYD

during the presentation event, it is interesting how electronics works in favor of security. In an urban risk situation, where an animal enters the lane, a truck can come suddenly, among other cases, the electronic intervention

it helps a lot in this issue of losing balance and, consequently, running away from unexpected and dangerous situations.

It’s complicated to demand a powerful car, which isn’t sports

, aimed at a general audience (and who can be a layman behind the wheel) that is as skilled as a thoroughbred — which can be half the weight of an SUV and less horsepower — in rough scenarios.

Technologies and prices

Disclosure BYD Tan EV comes with multimedia center screen that can work both horizontally and vertically



Since we brought up the issue of technology, we must remember all the items it offers. Comes standard with tire pressure sensors, traffic sign recognition, frontal collision warning, rollover system, blind spot sensor

, emergency braking assistance, cross-flow alert, ramp start assistance, rear-end collision alert, vehicle dynamic control, among others.

Leaving for convenience, it brings a system of Dirac sound

with 12 speakers, multimedia center with 15.6-inch electric rotation (which can be used horizontally or vertically), as well as cluster

12.3-inch all-in-one. In addition, it features remotely activated door opening and engine start, as well as six cameras

to help the driver see around the car.

The new BYD TAN EV

It does not have determined prices yet, but according to the Chinese manufacturer, it will cost something in the range of R$ 400 thousand, and could reach close to R$ 500 thousand. The main hypothesis is that it costs between R$430 thousand and R$460 thousand.