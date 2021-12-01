We accelerate the BYD Tan, new 7-seater electric SUV that is in Brazil

Of the Chinese brands present in Brazil, the BYD it is certainly the least known. It’s because the automaker hasn’t actually entered the car market yet. Here, BYD is currently making electric buses at the plant in Campinas (SP), built in 2015. And it sells some experimental models, such as the e5 it’s the e6, for businesses.

The novelty, therefore, is that BYD will finally officially sell its cars in Brazil starting this week. The first on the list is the Tan EV, which arrives as the first seven-seater SUV with electric powertrain available in the country. Pre-sales are open on the brand’s official website, but prices are still under study. The premiere will be in early 2022.

According to Henrique Antunes, BYD’s sales director, the Tan EV should cost between R$400,000 and R$500,000. The model with the Tesla Model X hopes to rival SUVs of the suit of Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC400 and Jaguar I-Pace. But the price and content positioning will also make it possible to hook diesel SUV customers, such as Chevrolet Trailblazer, Toyota SW4 and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

BYD/Disclosure

modern batteries

One of the highlights of the BYD Tan is the innovative Blade batteries. According to the brand, they are composed of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, which allows them to be thinner and still store energy of 800 amps. In the case of the electric SUV, the battery pack has a capacity of 86.4 kWh, which yields a maximum autonomy (combined between city and highway) of 472 km, according to the Inmetro.

Another interesting point of Blade batteries is the fast charging. As BYD says, it only takes 30 minutes plugged into a 110 kW DC power station to recover 80% of the energy. And there’s the issue of security. The Chinese automaker says, for example, that the batteries have not caught fire in any test carried out to date.

BYD/Disclosure

Brand does not have a network yet

One of the biggest obstacles for BYD in this start-up will be the dealer network. At the moment, the brand does not have a single store. However, the Chinese guarantees that it will have 35 stores by the end of 2022 in Brazil. The first will be in São Paulo, opening in the 1st quarter of next year, when the Tan EV will start being delivered to customers.

In addition to the São Paulo resale, BYD will open a store in Rio de Janeiro and another in Brasília. Thus, it will arrive almost simultaneously in the biggest luxury car markets in the country.

BYD/Disclosure

Why did it take so long?

THE BYD it is currently the third largest vehicle manufacturer in the world by market value. Its shares total US$ 133 billion, second only to Tesla and Toyota. In China, it has been the biggest maker of electric cars for eight years running. But even with such robustness in business, the company has been studying Brazil for years, with a modest operation.

According to Adalberto Maluf, BYD’s marketing and sustainability director, the decision to invest in the Brazilian market came only now because the brand “has gained enough maturity to invade the world”. Here, Maluf refers to cars. The Tan EV, for example, has a European design created by professionals who have already created cars for Audi and Mercedes-Benz.