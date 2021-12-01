‘We had phone sex for years,’ says an Italian victim of a fake girlfriend who claimed to be Alessandra Ambrosio; Monza’s MP opens investigation

CAPOTERRA, Italy — Fifteen years after countless exchanges of messages and phone calls with a girlfriend who was actually a fake, Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga tried to meet in person for the first time with the woman who deceived him all this time and still It took 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) from him. In fact, in the last few months of this year alone, Roberto transferred 18 thousand euros (R$ 113, 8 thousand) to the scammer. The Public Ministry of Monza, in the Lombardy region, opened an investigation into the case after Roberto filed a complaint with the police when he discovered that he was a victim of the scam known as catfishing.

Valeria Satta, 50, lives in Sardinia, on the Mediterranean Sea, where she underwent a complete renovation of the house in 2017. Unemployed and mother of two, she did not respond to Roberto’s requests to see her.

– We had phone sex for years – said Roberto, crying, according to the portal “Casteddu Online” in a publication this Tuesday.

“I always called her love, never her.” I had to insist and remind her to say that. She said she needed to connect to machines because she suffered from heart pain.

During the trip to the island this weekend, Roberto was accompanied by journalist Ismaele La Vardera, from the program “Le Iene”, responsible for revealing the story on the 23rd. In front of Valeria’s residence, she did not answer the intercom, so the athlete and the presenter tried to convince her to go screaming. Finally, Roberto left a note.

“I’ll wait for you by the sea at the back of your house, to close the matter for good,” he wrote.

However, the hours passed and Roberto had no response from Valeria, who adopted the name “Maya” during the “relationship”, while using photos of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio to identify herself, in a practice known as catfishing.

“Farewell, Maya,” he recorded in the sand on the beach at Frutti d’Oro.



An Italian volleyball player spent 15 years believing he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio from a distance after meeting someone online who used photos of her but identified himself as Maya. During this period, Roberto Cazzaniga handed over 700,000 euros (R$4.3 million) to the embezzler, who was asking for financial help to pay for treatments for alleged heart problems.

On Facebook, this Tuesday, the journalist posted a photo of him and Roberto, celebrating his newly acquired freedom.

“When your work allows you to ‘restore’ someone’s freedom, there is nothing, and I’m not saying anything that might be worth more. It was a great team effort, in the end Roberto smiled again, to get carried away, he simply He came back to life. Good life champion, I wish you all the best,” stated Ismaele La Vardera.

