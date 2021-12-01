Weighing almost 25%, Vale and Petrobras command stock market fluctuations

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, opened the trading session this Tuesday (30) at a small drop, but soon started to recover. At the end of the morning shift, he was already looking, albeit without much impetus, for positive ground. The direction was not maintained and the Ibovespa collapsed in the afternoon session of the trading session.

At the opening, the index followed the behavior of European stock markets, which registered slight declines. The information that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus appeared to be more transmissible but less lethal than previous ones and could thus reverse the prospects of new and widespread lockdowns, according to analysts, gave relief to the markets.

Whether or not there will be new restrictions on the movement of people and businesses, that is the question that the markets are trying to decipher at the moment, among other variables that end up interfering in the trading sessions. One of them, with great potential to impact the comings and goings of indices, is the decision of the Fed (Federal Reserve, US central bank) to withdraw earlier and at a faster pace the monetary stimuli injected into the economy in response to the pandemic.

The fall of the Ibovespa, which retreated more than 2% in the middle of the afternoon, is being attributed to statements by Fed chairman Jerome Powell, who will be reappointed for a second term in February, according to which the current high in inflation in the American economy seems less fleeting than imagined. It was the signal for the conclusion that an acceleration in the rate of drying of the stimuli is being designed.

Summary of the opera, fluctuations in stock markets can reflect a wide range of causes, including those originating in the fundamentals of the economy. These, however, influence stock exchange indices in the longer term. On a day-to-day basis, it’s much more the expectations that play the game.

That is why it is said that stock exchanges rise on rumors and fall on facts – the rise in interest rates, which pulls stocks down, is a good example. It is common for a stronger rally (or a low) to occur because it is expected that some future event will affect the trading sessions, and the stock movement does not respond, or responds in the opposite direction, when such an event is confirmed.

Intuitively, however, it is believed that the behavior of the Stock Exchange summarizes and anticipates the behavior of the economy. If, for example, an upward movement in the trading sessions continues, the impression that remains is that the economy is also booming.

The more experienced and the less believers, however, know that this impression, especially in the short term, does not reflect reality. There are so many, in fact, the variables involved in the movements of the trading sessions that, in a way between the ironic and the jocular, they say that, deep down, the shares of companies in the stock markets rise when prices are very low and fall when they are very tall.

The story is even more concerned because the impression that the Stock Exchange is doing well (or not), therefore the economy is doing well (or not), is based on the behavior of the indices that summarize and reflect market fluctuations. It is possible to assemble a multitude of indices, bringing together shares of companies traded on the stock exchange by business segment, management rules, etc. Among these indices, the main ones are those that seek to reflect the functioning of the market as a whole.

In the case of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, this most general and important index is the Ibovespa. The Ibovespa is basically composed of the most traded shares on the daily trading floor. Its composition seeks to reflect the weight of each role in these negotiations, mirroring a portrait of the auctions. It generally covers transactions that account for around 80% of purchases and sales made.

The Ibovespa is reset every four months, but B3 reports daily the weight of each share on the previous day’s trading session. In the index valid from September to December of this year, for example, shares of 92 companies are listed.

Since it was created over 50 years ago, the main criteria that define the composition of the Ibovespa have remained the same. But some adjustments were made over time. In 2014, for example, the weight of a paper in the index cannot exceed 20%.

The attempt to limit exaggerated concentration in certain stocks, in the index that works as the main indicator of market behavior, makes perfect sense. Excessive concentrations distort, by definition, the functions of any free market. It would be no different in the stock market.

This seems to be a problem of the current moment in the Brazilian market, captured by Ibovespa. There is a concentration of daily trades in a relatively small number of stocks. The weight of Vale’s shares, for example, on the current Ibovespa, comes close to 15%. Added to the weight of Petrobras shares, deals with papers by the two companies account for almost 25% of the total – one in four operations involve shares of the two companies.

If you include the shares of two banks, Itaú and Bradesco, the concentration on the Ibovespa rises to 35%. Almost 60% of the deals revolve around a dozen papers among the more than 90 that make up the index.

In addition to Vale and Petrobras, which operate heavily in international commodity markets, and banks, among the most traded shares are export companies such as JBS, in the animal protein sector, and Suzano, in pulp and paper. Of the companies aimed at the domestic market, only Ambev, from the beverage sector, is in the first team of the most traded. Shares of retail companies, for example, which could more directly reflect the performance of the domestic economy, do not each represent even 2% on the Ibovespa.

The moral of this story is that current fluctuations in the Brazilian stock market tend to reflect even less the behavior of the Brazilian economy or even predict its behavior in the near future. It is the fluctuations in the international commodity markets that are currently driving the coming and going on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Problems in the civil construction sector in China, which directly affect Vale’s business, will hit the Ibovespa hard. As well as the arm wrestling in the international oil market, between large consumers, the United States ahead, and OPEC, the producers’ cartel, which dictate the variations in Petrobras’ shares.