Well connected with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal’s manager arrives in Rio

Portuguese businessman Bruno Macedo, who works with coaches and compatriots Jorge Jesus (Benfica) and Carlos Carvalhal (Braga) is in Rio de Janeiro. As GLOBO found out, the businessman arrived in the city, which he often visits, on business.

In addition to working with the technicians, Macedo also brokered the arrival of defender Bruno Viana, on loan from Braga to Flamengo, an agreement that ends at the end of this year. The businessman has a great relationship with the rubro-negra board.





The news of the businessman’s visit to the country was highlighted in the Portuguese press this Wednesday. According to the newspaper “Record”, the return of Jesus will be discussed in the coming days and that a meeting with Marcos Braz would be scheduled.

Carvalhal and Jesus are two names speculated at Flamengo over the past few months. The first even admitted that he negotiated with the rubro-negro in 2020, when Jesus left the club for Benfica.





Pablo Marí, Rafinha, Reinier and Rhodolfo have already left the club Photo: Assembly on promotional photos Rafinha left Flamengo in August 2020 towards Olympiacos, from Greece. It stayed there until March of this year, when it was announced by Grêmio. The full-back continues to defend the club from Rio Grande do Sul until then Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação Last year, Spanish defender Pablo Marí arrived at Arsenal on loan. A few months later, he had his rights permanently acquired and remains at the English club Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo/Divulgação A great name in Flamengo’s midfield, Gerson was negotiated with Olympique de Marseille, from France, in June this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal After amicably terminating with Flamengo last year, Berrío made a deal with Khor Fakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. The player did not play on the team and after a year was announced as a great reinforcement of América-MG in the middle of this season. He has been suffering from injury and has taken the field only twice since then. Photo: AMANDA PEROBELLI / REUTERS In February of this year, defender Thuler was loaned to Montpellier, from France, until June 2022 Photo: ALEXANDRE VIDAL / Flamengo / Agência O Globo After the end of the 2019 season, defender Rhodolfo signed with Coritiba, and in June of this year he went to Cruzeiro Photo: Alexandre Vidal In 2020, the young Matheus Dantas was loaned to the West, from the interior of São Paulo. Soon after, he was signed by Casa Pia, from the Portuguese second division. Today, he plays for Estrela amateur, also from Série B in Portugal Photo: Disclosure At the beginning of the 2020 season, Rafael Santos (revealed by Flamengo) was loaned to APOEL. He has a contract with the Cyprus club until May 2022 Photo: Disclosure At Flamengo since 2019, lateral João Lucas was loaned to Cuiabá this year Photo: Alexandre Vidal Midfielder revealed at Flamengo’s base, Vinícius Souza was hired by Lommel, from Belgium, last year. He was loaned out and currently defends the also Belgian KV Mechelen Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo A spawn of the base, defensive midfielder Hugo Moura is currently on loan to Lugano, from Switzerland Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Forward Reinier was signed by Real Madrid in 2020 and now plays for Borussia Dortmund on loan Photo: SERGIO MORAES / Reuters Also revealed at Flamengo’s base, midfielder Pepê signed a three-year contract with Cuiabá in 2021 Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo Another member of Flamengo’s base, forward Lincoln was negotiated with Vissel Kobe, from Japan, earlier this year Photo: SERGIO MORAES / REUTERS Revealed at Flamengo, forward Lucas Silva defended the club until 2020, when he was signed by Paços de Ferreira, from Portugal. Photo: ALEXANDRE NETO / ALEXANDRE NETO/PHOTOPRESS/Agência O Globo Commander of Flamengo in the winning season of 2019, coach Jorge Jesus was announced by Benfica last year, aloho after renewing his contract with Rubro-negro. He has a relationship with the Portuguese club until next year Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Mister, on the other hand, remains a fan dream. His return was requested in the stands of Maracanã this Tuesday, in a 2-1 victory over Ceará, by Brasileirão.

Flamengo is looking for a coach after the departure of Renato Gaúcho, announced on Monday. Preference is for a foreign name.

Carvalhal and Jesus have similar situations in their clubs. Both are under contract until mid-2022, the end of the European season.