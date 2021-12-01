Well connected with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal’s manager arrives in Rio
Abhishek Pratap 7 hours agoSportsComments Off on Well connected with Flamengo, Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal’s manager arrives in Rio7 Views
Portuguese businessman Bruno Macedo, who works with coaches and compatriots Jorge Jesus (Benfica) and Carlos Carvalhal (Braga) is in Rio de Janeiro. As GLOBO found out, the businessman arrived in the city, which he often visits, on business.
Advice and strong vice: Flamengo debates soccer management model and Braz’s permanence
In addition to working with the technicians, Macedo also brokered the arrival of defender Bruno Viana, on loan from Braga to Flamengo, an agreement that ends at the end of this year. The businessman has a great relationship with the rubro-negra board.
The news of the businessman’s visit to the country was highlighted in the Portuguese press this Wednesday. According to the newspaper “Record”, the return of Jesus will be discussed in the coming days and that a meeting with Marcos Braz would be scheduled.
Marcelo Gallardo: Dream of Fla has a more complete and more expensive technical committee than Jorge Jesus
Carvalhal and Jesus are two names speculated at Flamengo over the past few months. The first even admitted that he negotiated with the rubro-negro in 2020, when Jesus left the club for Benfica.
Mister, on the other hand, remains a fan dream. His return was requested in the stands of Maracanã this Tuesday, in a 2-1 victory over Ceará, by Brasileirão.
We checked:Does Gabigol have a survey in Europe to leave Flamengo?
Flamengo is looking for a coach after the departure of Renato Gaúcho, announced on Monday. Preference is for a foreign name.
Carvalhal and Jesus have similar situations in their clubs. Both are under contract until mid-2022, the end of the European season.