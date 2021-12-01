‘We’re looking for live victims,’ says fire chief about plane crash at sea between Ubatuba and Paraty | South of Rio and Costa Verde

“We’re not working on looking for bodies, we’re looking for live victims.”

This is how the state secretary of Civil Defense and general commander of the Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Leandro Monteiro, is treating the searches for the two missing in the crash of the twin-engine plane at sea between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) last Wednesday night (24).

This Tuesday (30), the rescue team completed six days of intense searches in the region of the accident. The work includes helicopters, divers, watercraft and boats. See below who are the missing.

“It is an expensive operation for the State Government, but there is no price when we talk about life,” he added.

“The searches usually end at sunset, around 6:30 pm, 6:20 pm, depending on the day and the weather. And then we continue our land searches on beaches and in the regions. We are here, our aircraft are here , our vessels, and we want to continue here for up to 15 days”, promised Leandro Monteiro.

“These 15 days are the divers at sea, our lifeguards, our personal apparatus, but the searches will continue after that period. The Fire Department will work until the last moment to find these victims alive,” he added.

A task force of relatives and friends has also been sailing on the high seas to assist official agencies in their searches.

The two missing are:

the passenger, Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, 45 years old, businessman who owns an armoring company headquartered in Jacarepaguá, Rio;

businessman who owns an armoring company headquartered in Jacarepaguá, Rio; the copilot, José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, aged 20, owner of the aircraft, model PA-34-220T, resident of Recreio, in Rio.

The body of the pilot, Gustavo Calçado Carneiro, 27, from Corumbá, Mato Grosso, was found in the afternoon of the day after the accident.

On the same day, wreckage of the aircraft, including an armchair, were also found in at least two distant points between Ubatuba and Paraty (see video below).

The body found on the coast of Paraty belongs to the pilot Gustavo Carneiro

On Monday (29), the Brazilian Navy reported that, last Saturday (27), the Patrol Ship “Guajará”, which is active in the searches, located and collected a backpack with belongings that supposedly belonged to one of the victims.

The twin-engine plane disappeared around 9 pm on Wednesday. The flight left Amarais Airport, in Campinas, at 8:30 pm, and landed at Jacarepaguá Airport, in the West Zone of Rio. The tower in Rio de Janeiro lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm.

In a statement, the Curitiba Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center informed that it had been notified of the disappearance of the aircraft with the PP-WRS prefix and that at 4:15 am on Thursday, a helicopter began searching the delimited area.

The mother, Ana Regina Agostinho, the father, the girlfriend, the co-pilot’s in-laws and friends have been following the case closely since the first day of the search.

Through social networks, Ana Regina has been reinforcing the request that searches are not interrupted.

“My faith is firmed on the rock. Nothing and no one will make me leave here without my son. God is the daily food that sustains my Faith. FAITH is the certainty of what we hope for and the proof of what we cannot see. That ours is ours. Faith and our certainty is in God,” he posted on his Instagram profile this Tuesday.

Passion for airplanes since childhood

José Porfírio de Brito Júnior is in the last period of the Logistics course at Estácio de Sá University. According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), he is the owner of the aircraft, model PA-34-220T.

The passion for aviation came under the influence of his father, José Porfirio de Brito, a private flight pilot.

Video shows boarding time

A video taken by EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, shows the passenger and co-pilot passing through the lobby of Campo dos Amarais Airport, in Campinas, towards the plane, on the night of the accident.

Video shows passenger and co-pilot before boarding a flight that crashed in Ubatuba

Twin engine was in normal condition, says Anac

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, the plane was in normal condition, with authorization for night flights, however, it could not take an air taxi.

According to the family of the co-pilot and owner of the aircraft, the flight was not in the context of air taxi activity.

The twin-engine was manufactured in 1981. Its Airworthiness Verification Certificate (CVA) would expire on August 6, 2022.

