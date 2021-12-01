What are the best apps for Android in 2021? Google has the answer

Entertainment apps stood out, especially games. Check out Google’s list of the year’s best apps.
Applications are a constant presence on our mobile devices, whether entertainment platforms, banking, institutional, etc. But do you know which are the most downloaded and considered the best this year 2021? Google has the answer and has listed at least 40 of the best apps this year for Android.
Entertainment applications were highlighted, especially games. Google’s estimate counts, in addition to the technical programming qualities that involve the app, with popular voting. So, the Disney+ app was approved in the two categories of best app and chosen by popular vote. Pokémon Unite was ranked as the top rated app for home games.
Android apps were divided into the funniest, hidden treasures, everyday, personal growth, among other categories. Below is the list of the best 2021 apps, according to Google.
category, best app
Popular vote category
most fun category
- Colorize by Photomyne;
- Disney+;
- Videoleap Editor by Lightricks.
Category best hidden treasures
- BoldVoice;
- Moonly — Daily Horoscope;
- Rock Identifier: Stone Scanner.
Best everyday apps category
- PhotoRoom Create and Edit Photo;
- Rabit: Habits & Goals to the letter;
- Wix Owner: Website Creation.
Best category for personal growth
- Courses course;
- Moses: The Musician’s App;
- Down Dog.
Category for Wear OS
- Calm;
- MyFitnessPal;
- Sleep Cycle.
Best category for tablet
- Adobe Lightroom;
- Canvas;
- Concepts: sketch/notes/drawing.
best game category
Popular vote category
category best competitive games
- League of Legends: Wild Rift;
- MARVEL Future Revolution;
- Northgard;
- Rogue Land;
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion.
Category best innovative games
- Inked;
- JanKenUP!;
- Pokémon Unite;
- Sixit;
- Unmaze – an interactive fable of light and shadow.
category best casual games
- Cats in Time;
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!;
- Disney Pop Town;
- Project Makeover;
- Switchcraft: match 3 magic.
Category best indie games
- 7 Billion Humans;
- Bird Alone;
- Donut County;
- My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge;
- Puzzling Peaks Exe.
Category best games for tablet
- Chicken Police – Paint it Red!;
- My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge;
- League of Legends: Wild Rift.