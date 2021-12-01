What are the best apps for Android in 2021? Google has the answer

Applications are a constant presence on our mobile devices, whether entertainment platforms, banking, institutional, etc. But do you know which are the most downloaded and considered the best this year 2021? Google has the answer and has listed at least 40 of the best apps this year for Android.

Entertainment applications were highlighted, especially games. Google’s estimate counts, in addition to the technical programming qualities that involve the app, with popular voting. So, the Disney+ app was approved in the two categories of best app and chosen by popular vote. Pokémon Unite was ranked as the top rated app for home games.

Android apps were divided into the funniest, hidden treasures, everyday, personal growth, among other categories. Below is the list of the best 2021 apps, according to Google.

category, best app

Popular vote category

most fun category

Colorize by Photomyne;

Disney+;

Videoleap Editor by Lightricks.

Category best hidden treasures

BoldVoice;

Moonly — Daily Horoscope;

Rock Identifier: Stone Scanner.

Best everyday apps category

PhotoRoom Create and Edit Photo;

Rabit: Habits & Goals to the letter;

Wix Owner: Website Creation.

Best category for personal growth

Courses course;

Moses: The Musician’s App;

Down Dog.

Category for Wear OS

Calm;

MyFitnessPal;

Sleep Cycle.

Best category for tablet

Adobe Lightroom;

Canvas;

Concepts: sketch/notes/drawing.

best game category

Popular vote category

category best competitive games

League of Legends: Wild Rift;

MARVEL Future Revolution;

Northgard;

Rogue Land;

Suspects: Mystery Mansion.

Category best innovative games

Inked;

JanKenUP!;

Pokémon Unite;

Sixit;

Unmaze – an interactive fable of light and shadow.

category best casual games

Cats in Time;

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!;

Disney Pop Town;

Project Makeover;

Switchcraft: match 3 magic.

Category best indie games

7 Billion Humans;

Bird Alone;

Donut County;

My Friend Peter: Ripe for Revenge;

Puzzling Peaks Exe.

Category best games for tablet