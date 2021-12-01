What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant to date?
At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world learned that the most common symptoms related to coronavirus infection were persistent cough, fever, and loss of smell and taste.
With the Delta variant, however, it was noted that headache and fatigue were also frequently reported by patients, while loss of smell and taste were less common. Now, with the arrival of Ômicron, the symptom list may need an update.
According to South African doctors, who have been dealing closely with those infected by the new strain, the most common symptoms presented are body pain, headache and fatigue. Also according to them, the manifestations would be milder than in previous versions of the coronavirus.
Responsible for alerting health authorities about the possibility of the emergence of a new strain, physician Angelique Coetzee, from South Africa, has repeated in interviews that she treated patients with mild conditions, but they were quite tired. The doctor also noticed that, in infected children, the heart rate was elevated.
Flu?
The information so far has led some scientists to believe that Ômicron could actually trigger a milder version of Covid-19 that would actually equate it to a flu – quite transmissible but not quite as lethal. This, however, is only a hypothesis, as there is still little information about the variant.
“We can only be more confident about this in the coming weeks: so far it seems that the transmissibility is higher and the lethality, lower. However, the number of patients observed is still very limited”, says infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio.
See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:
Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different waysGetty Images
Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images
At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has changed.Getty Images
Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages
The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images
woman with headache
It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images
Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay
A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images
While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images
Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images
Most infected people who have taken the two doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages
Now, for the Ômicron variant, the symptoms would be milder. The main ones being headache and body painBambino Gesù Hospital in Rome