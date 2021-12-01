What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant to date?

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world learned that the most common symptoms related to coronavirus infection were persistent cough, fever, and loss of smell and taste.

With the Delta variant, however, it was noted that headache and fatigue were also frequently reported by patients, while loss of smell and taste were less common. Now, with the arrival of Ômicron, the symptom list may need an update.

According to South African doctors, who have been dealing closely with those infected by the new strain, the most common symptoms presented are body pain, headache and fatigue. Also according to them, the manifestations would be milder than in previous versions of the coronavirus.

Responsible for alerting health authorities about the possibility of the emergence of a new strain, physician Angelique Coetzee, from South Africa, has repeated in interviews that she treated patients with mild conditions, but they were quite tired. The doctor also noticed that, in infected children, the heart rate was elevated.

Flu?

The information so far has led some scientists to believe that Ômicron could actually trigger a milder version of Covid-19 that would actually equate it to a flu – quite transmissible but not quite as lethal. This, however, is only a hypothesis, as there is still little information about the variant.

“We can only be more confident about this in the coming weeks: so far it seems that the transmissibility is higher and the lethality, lower. However, the number of patients observed is still very limited”, says infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19: