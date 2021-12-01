What to do if the company has not paid the first installment of the 13th?

The deadline for companies to deposit the first installment of the 13th salary ended on Tuesday (30). Workers with a formal contract or who performed some activity registered throughout 2021 are entitled to payment.

The payment of the 13th salary is mandatory for all workers who have a formal contract. If the employee has not opted to receive the 13th vacation advance, he or she must receive it by November 30th. The second installment must be deposited by December 20th.

See below the main questions about payment.

What to do if the company has not deposited the amount?

This right is provided for in Law 4,090/1962 and non-payment is considered an infraction, with a fine for companies.

Employees who do not receive the 13th grade can report the company to the Labor Court. You must access the TST (Superior Labor Court) website and choose your region to file the complaint.

How to calculate the amount you will receive on the 13th?

All employees with a formal contract are entitled to receive the equivalent of one month’s extra salary, if they have worked for the entire year at the company. For those who have not worked for 12 months, the value of the 13th must be proportional.

The calculation for the payment of this benefit must consider the salary and also the so-called salary amounts that the employee frequently receives throughout the year, such as: overtime, commissions, night hours, hazardous work and unhealthy conditions. This amount will be added proportionally in the installments of the 13th.

Values ​​such as transportation allowance, food, day care and profit sharing are not included in the calculation.

If the employee receives only the salary, the value of the 13th will be equal to the December salary. If the employee worked less than 15 days in the month he joined the company, that month does not count for the calculation of the 13th (if he entered on January 20th, for example, January is not considered).

How is the 13th who earns commission calculated?

For those who receive commission, the calculation for the 13th is done as follows: the average of the amounts received in the period from January to October (for the first installment) and from January to November (for the second installment) is calculated. For December commissions, the difference in the 13th salary will be recalculated, and the amount may be paid until the 5th business day of January 2022.

Are temporary workers entitled to 13th salary?

Yes, if the employee has had a work card signed during temporary work. In this case, he will receive the amount proportional to the number of months worked.

Who was fired for cause gets 13th?

No. In these cases, dismissal for just cause releases the company from paying the extra salary to the worker.

Who took sick leave receives the benefit?

Yes – and you should receive the full amount. However, what can change is who is responsible for payment. In case of absence for up to 15 days, nothing changes, the company is responsible for the full payment of the benefit.

When the employee is away for more than 15 days, the company pays the 13th proportional to the period worked. The amount corresponding to the period in which he was on leave is paid by the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Do women who took maternity leave receive the 13th?

Yes. The period of leave does not interfere in the calculation of the benefit and nothing is deducted from the employee’s benefit.

When is the 13th salary of retirees paid?

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners have already received the two installments of the 13th of 2021.

This year, the federal government again anticipated payment of the benefit due to the covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the approximately 31 million policyholders have already received the money.

The first installment was paid in the first half of this year (from May), and the second in the second half (from July). The benefit release date varies according to the amount the person receives from the INSS and the final benefit number.