WhatsApp: Meet the ‘Exclusive’ Functions for iOS and Android

Last Friday (27), the website WABeta Info released the results of a peculiar survey, in progress since May this year. In detail, the report reveals which WhatsAppp features and functions are unique to iOS and Android platforms, finally clearing the doubts of thousands of users.

The list, while long, doesn’t include features that already exist on a platform but are still under development for its “competitor” — as usual in the latest updates. In this way, the term “exclusive” has been taken to its almost literal sense, as there are still some particular exceptions to some functions.

Check out:

List of all exclusive WhatsApp features on Android and iOS. (Source: WABeta Info / Reproduction)Source: WABeta Info

Although most of the iOS exclusive features are related to privacy improvements, Android comes out ahead in sending documents unzipped, something that can be a differentiator when sending images in very high fidelity, for example. This being the only exception in the list, marked with an asterisk the source details that some users they can

have the option to save media manually, however, this varies depending on the device used.

Furthermore, another advantage of Android is the possibility of overcoming the aforementioned “limitations” through modified versions of WhatsApp, in case the missing functions are really desired — since its use can contravene the messenger rules and result in restrictive measures.