WhatsApp update takes the creation of stickers in a practical way

WhatsApp quickly became popular in the lives of Brazilians and the stickers took over the application. The way Brazilians express themselves is entirely through memes and giving this idea of ​​creating through WhatsApp left a lot of people excited, so it’s important to have a creation of stickers in a practical way.

WhatsApp brings a tool for creating stickers and stickers. But we warn you that the new function is only performed on WhatsApp Web.

For smartphone users, the new update is not expected to reach mobile platforms. However, the company intends to streamline the process.

So far, for mobile WhatsApp users, they still have to download third-party sticker making apps.

How to log into WhatsApp Web?

Before you know how to create your own stickers, we’ll show you how to connect first via the web to WhatsApp, check it out!

Access WhatsApp Web from the desktop (computer), it can be accessed through the browser by reading the QR Code.

Open your WhatsApp by cell phone and locate the 3 points (menu) in the upper right corner of the screen, when clicking, go to Connected Devices option.

After that, click on the option Connect to a device, and your camera will automatically be activated.

Then open the WhatsApp Web site in your browser, which can be found easily on google. The Site will display a QR Code.

Then, with the camera activated on your phone, point to the QR Code displayed on your computer screen, it should take a few seconds.

After that you are already connected via WhatsApp Web!

How to make figurines?

So now let’s get to the best part! Make stickers, check it out!

With someone’s chat open on your computer, click the paperclip icon, which is located next to where you type messages.

There will appear the option of stickers, click on it.

It will open a file folder on your computer, there you must select the image you want to make the sticker.

After that, just use the tools that appear automatically to make the sticker your way. Finally, when finished, just save and send!

This makes it easier and more practical to make the best and most creative stickers.

