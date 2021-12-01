Where is Patrizia Reggiani these days?

Lived by Lady Gaga in the movie Casa Gucci, understand where Patrizia is these days

The recent release of the movie Gucci House, in ridley scott, intrigued the audience about the real event on which the film is based: the murder of Maurizio Gucci, successor of Gucci, one of the most important brands in the fashion world. The case gained wide media coverage at the time it took place, revealing, two years later, that Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, was involved in the crime.

on the big screen, who lives Lady Gucci (nickname Patrizia won) is the singer and actress Lady Gaga. Recognized for her extravagant personality, Patrizia Reggiani was part of the Italian elite, becoming one of the most hated people in Italy after being sentenced to prison for the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

But where is Patrizia nowadays? Here’s everything you need to know about fashion black widow!

Who is Patrizia Reggiani?

Luxury, wealth and glamour. Three words that can define very well how Patrizia Reggiani’s daily life was when she was still married to Maurizio Gucci. Nonetheless, Patrizia’s past was different of the prestige and comfort he won, years later, in marriage.

Born in December 2, 1948, Patrizia grew up in a picturesque city near Milan, Italy. Her mother worked as a waitress and Patrizia never met her biological father. The two lived in humble conditions, until Patrizia’s mother married Fernando Reggiani, a successful entrepreneur in the transport sector.

It didn’t take long for the young Patrizia to start attending several elite italian events. Until, in one of them, met Maurizio Gucci.

Marriage to Maurizio Gucci

it was in a party in 1970 that Patrizia met the one who would become her future husband: Maurizio Gucci. grandson of Guccio Gucci (founder of Gucci), Maurizio was heir to the brand. The two were married in 1973, although Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci, did not approve the marriage because he thought that Patrizia was just after Maurizio’s money. He didn’t even participate in the ceremony.

Even so, the couple’s love prevailed and they had two daughters: Alessandra and Allegra. In the beginning, they lived a routine of a lot ostentation, with huge houses and luxury items, a plateful for the media of the time.

Until, in 1983, Rodolfo Gucci died and, between family quarrels and disputes over shares, Maurizio assumed the direction of the brand. In addition to this significant change in business, Maurizio’s marriage to Patrizia also began to fray as they both had divergent opinions about Gucci’s management. Second Sara Gay Forden, author of the book Gucci House, the work that inspired Ridley Scott’s film, “As he gained power, he felt overwhelmed by her criticisms” (via BBC).

When Maurizio decided to leave the house permanently, Patrizia’s hatred for him gained even more strength. O divorce was made official in 1994, when Maurizio joined his childhood friend Paola Franchi.

The crime

In March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci was murdered with gunshots to the chest while entering the building where he worked, in Milan. two years and, for a long time, the cops thought it was just a financial feud. until a anonymous phone call changed the course of the investigations, bringing the name of Patrizia Reggiani to the fore.

The police were able to gather evidence that Patrizia had ordered the murder of the ex-husband and, in January 31, 1997, she was taken away. In addition to Reggiani, more four people were involved in the crime, including her longtime friend Pina Auriemma.

the black widow of fashion

Patrizia Reggiani was judged in 1998, being sentenced to 29 years in prison. Coverage of the trial had wide media appeal, and Patrizia was nicknamed “fashion black widow”. Her sentence was reduced to 26 years and, in 2011, she turned down an opportunity to gain parole because one of the prerequisites was that she had a job.

The black widow only fulfilled 18 years of prison, due to his good behavior in jail, coming out in 2016. Currently, Patrizia has 72 years old and lives in Milan. Away from the press spotlight, whenever she is seen she is with her pet macaw on the shoulder. Although she had previously turned down job opportunities, Patrizia was forced to accept a job vacancy. consultant in a jewelry store, where he even created a collection of jewelry and bags.

About adapting the case to cinemas, Patrizia gave a interview at the beginning of the year stating that he had stayed upset with lady gaga, as the singer had not contacted her before the recordings. Reggiani has also participated in a documentary called “Lady Gucci: The Story of Patrizia Reggiani” (Lady Gucci: The story of Patrizia Reggiani, in free translation), from 2020, where he states that “he thought that no one would find out who was involved in the crime”.

Gucci house in movie theaters

Gucci House, movie of ridley scott, premiered in theaters in November 25th. Besides Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in the cast, the feature also features Adam Driver playing Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons like Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino like Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto like Paolo Gucci and Salma Hayek like Pina Auriemma.

In addition to the acid comments from Patrizia Reggiani, the production of the film starring Lady Gaga faced some polemics involving the disapproval of the Gucci family by historical inconsistencies.

And you, what did you think of Gucci House? Did you know the true story on which the film is based? Comment!

Also enjoy: