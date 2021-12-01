Where to watch Flamengo vs Ceará live, in the Brasileirão Serie A 2021?

Flamengo and Ceará face each other this Tuesday (30th), at 20:00 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. The match will be broadcast live from Premiere on pay-per-view. At GOAL, you can follow the game in real time.

See match information!

WHEN IS IT?

MATCH Flamengo x Ceará
DATE Tuesday, November 30, 2021
LOCAL Marcanã – Rio de Janeiro, RJ
SCHEDULE 20h (from Brasilia)

ARBITRATION

Referee: Caio Max Augusto (RN)
Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)
Fourth referee: João Ennio Sobreal (RJ)
VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves (RS)
VAR Assistant: Lucio Beiersdorf (RS)

WHERE WILL YOU PASS?

Premiere, on pay-per-view, is the channel that will broadcast Tuesday’s game. At GOAL, the fan can follow the main moves in real time.

What channel is Premiere?

By cable:

  • Claro/NET TV: 220 to 228 (721 to 728 in HD)
  • VIVO TV: 721 to 728 in HD
  • TV ALPHAVILLE: 225 to 228 (221 to 224 in HD)

By satellite:

  • SKY: 230 to 244 (632 to 640 in HD)
  • CLARO TV: 220 to 228 (721 to 728 in HD)
  • VIVO TV HD: 150 to 159 (Intelsat 34) and 770 to 777 and 781 to 782 (Satellite Amazonas)
  • OI TV: 342 to 352 (340 to 341 and 353 to 357 in HD)

NEWS, SCALE AND MORE

After the defeat by Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo is looking to finish the Brasileirão in the best way possible.

Without Renato Gaúcho, who was fired on Monday, the interim Mauricio Souza must opt ​​for the players who did not go to the field on Saturday (27).

Choice of editors

On the other hand, Ceará, packed with three wins and one draw in the last four games, will not have Buiú, Victor Jacaré and Wendson, injured.

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Hugo Souza; Rodinei, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Renê; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Vitinho, Vitor Gabriel and Kenedy.

Probable lineup of Ceará: João Ricardo; Igor, Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral, Vina and Lima; Mendoza and Jael.

LAST GAMES AND NEXT COMMITMENTS

FLAMENGO

last matches

MATCHCHAMPIONSHIPDATE
2 x 2 Flemish GuildBrasileirão Serie ANovember 24, 2021
2 x 1 Flamengo palm treesliberatorsNovember 28, 2021

upcoming matches

MATCHCHAMPIONSHIPDATESCHEDULE
Sport x FlamengoBrasileirão Serie ADecember 3, 202120h (from Brasilia)

Flamengo x Santos

Brasileirão Serie A

December 6, 2021

20h (from Brasilia)

CEARÁ

last matches

MATCHCHAMPIONSHIPDATE

Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Ceará

Brasileirão Serie A

November 21, 2021

Ceará 2 x 1 CorinthiansBrasileirão Serie ANovember 25, 2021

upcoming matches

MATCHCHAMPIONSHIPDATESCHEDULE
Ceará x America-MGBrasileirão Serie ADecember 5, 20217 pm (from Brasilia)

Palm trees x Ceará

Brasileirão Serie A

December 9, 2021

9:30 pm (Brasilia)

