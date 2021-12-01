Where to watch Flamengo vs Ceará live, in the Brasileirão Serie A 2021?

Flamengo and Ceará face each other this Tuesday (30th), at 20:00 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão. The match will be broadcast live from Premiere on pay-per-view. At GOAL, you can follow the game in real time.
Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!
See match information!
WHEN IS IT?
|MATCH
|Flamengo x Ceará
|DATE
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|LOCAL
|Marcanã – Rio de Janeiro, RJ
|SCHEDULE
|20h (from Brasilia)
ARBITRATION
Referee: Caio Max Augusto (RN)
WHERE WILL YOU PASS?
Premiere, on pay-per-view, is the channel that will broadcast Tuesday’s game. At GOAL, the fan can follow the main moves in real time.
What channel is Premiere?
By cable:
- Claro/NET TV: 220 to 228 (721 to 728 in HD)
- VIVO TV: 721 to 728 in HD
- TV ALPHAVILLE: 225 to 228 (221 to 224 in HD)
By satellite:
- SKY: 230 to 244 (632 to 640 in HD)
- CLARO TV: 220 to 228 (721 to 728 in HD)
- VIVO TV HD: 150 to 159 (Intelsat 34) and 770 to 777 and 781 to 782 (Satellite Amazonas)
- OI TV: 342 to 352 (340 to 341 and 353 to 357 in HD)
NEWS, SCALE AND MORE
After the defeat by Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo is looking to finish the Brasileirão in the best way possible.
Without Renato Gaúcho, who was fired on Monday, the interim Mauricio Souza must opt for the players who did not go to the field on Saturday (27).
Choice of editors
On the other hand, Ceará, packed with three wins and one draw in the last four games, will not have Buiú, Victor Jacaré and Wendson, injured.
Flamengo’s probable lineup: Hugo Souza; Rodinei, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira and Renê; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Diego; Vitinho, Vitor Gabriel and Kenedy.
Probable lineup of Ceará: João Ricardo; Igor, Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral, Vina and Lima; Mendoza and Jael.
LAST GAMES AND NEXT COMMITMENTS
FLAMENGO
last matches
|MATCH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|DATE
|2 x 2 Flemish Guild
|Brasileirão Serie A
|November 24, 2021
|2 x 1 Flamengo palm trees
|liberators
|November 28, 2021
upcoming matches
|MATCH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|DATE
|SCHEDULE
|Sport x Flamengo
|Brasileirão Serie A
|December 3, 2021
|20h (from Brasilia)
Flamengo x Santos
Brasileirão Serie A
December 6, 2021
20h (from Brasilia)
CEARÁ
last matches
|MATCH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|DATE
Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Ceará
Brasileirão Serie A
November 21, 2021
|Ceará 2 x 1 Corinthians
|Brasileirão Serie A
|November 25, 2021
upcoming matches
|MATCH
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|DATE
|SCHEDULE
|Ceará x America-MG
|Brasileirão Serie A
|December 5, 2021
|7 pm (from Brasilia)
Palm trees x Ceará
Brasileirão Serie A
December 9, 2021
9:30 pm (Brasilia)