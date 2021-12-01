While negotiating the purchase of a mansion, Deolane pays rent. Know the price

This Wednesday (1/12), the column LeoDias showed exclusive photos of the mansion where the singer, DJ, digital influencer and criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra is negotiating the purchase. While the process is not finalized, the blonde is paying the rent for the property valued at R$ 11 million, located in Alphaville, São Paulo. Don’t be scared, dear reader! To enjoy the beautiful residence, the blonde is paying R$ 50 thousand per month.

The property – with 1000m² distributed over three floors – has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, several hot tubs, swimming pool, Jacuzzis, gourmet garden with barbecue, sauna, two rooms for employees and a garage for six cars. In addition, the main room can integrate up to four environments. There is also a playroom and gym.

Ecologically correct, the use of water in the mansion is minimized with the reuse system, through the capture of rain. The residence also has solar heating.

