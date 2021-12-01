While negotiating the purchase of a mansion, Deolane pays rent. Know the price

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 7 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on While negotiating the purchase of a mansion, Deolane pays rent. Know the price 5 Views

This Wednesday (1/12), the column LeoDias showed exclusive photos of the mansion where the singer, DJ, digital influencer and criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra is negotiating the purchase. While the process is not finalized, the blonde is paying the rent for the property valued at R$ 11 million, located in Alphaville, São Paulo. Don’t be scared, dear reader! To enjoy the beautiful residence, the blonde is paying R$ 50 thousand per month.

The property – with 1000m² distributed over three floors – has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, several hot tubs, swimming pool, Jacuzzis, gourmet garden with barbecue, sauna, two rooms for employees and a garage for six cars. In addition, the main room can integrate up to four environments. There is also a playroom and gym.

Eight Stories You Didn’t Know About Deolane Bezerra

ED850CEC-20FB-44AC-9949-9F362BCCA391

Deolane buys a mansion in Alphaville (SP) for R$11 million

EE8F2B11-263D-4D06-B8F0-09E97952B9CB

Deolane buys a mansion in Alphaville (SP) for R$11 million

E5AAAF55-057F-4839-9173-6AFB1CD233DB

Deolane buys a mansion in Alphaville (SP) for R$11 million

902FE0E9-79FD-4026-ABAA-3225698300C4

Deolane buys a mansion in Alphaville (SP) for R$11 million

418FEFE4-887E-48F9-B5B1-D4F1A722BCFA

Deolane buys a mansion in Alphaville (SP) for R$11 million

0

Ecologically correct, the use of water in the mansion is minimized with the reuse system, through the capture of rain. The residence also has solar heating.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Reporter do Mais you are a hidden house and surprise Ana Maria Braga live

Juliane Massaoka and Ana Maria Braga (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo) During the more you of this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved