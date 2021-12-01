White bag and airplane wing are found in the open sea in the region of Paraty | Rio de Janeiro



Aircraft came from Campinas, in São Paulo, to Jacarepaguá airport, in the West Zone of Rio, and was regular according to the National Civil Aviation Agency – Disclosure

Aircraft came from Campinas, in São Paulo, to Jacarepaguá airport, in the West Zone of Rio, and was regular according to the National Civil Aviation AgencyDisclosure

Published 11/30/2021 5:14 PM

Rio – A white bag with a red handle and the wing of the twin engine that fell between Ubatuba and Paraty on the 24th were located in open sea on Monday (29). The information was obtained by the girlfriend of co-pilot José Porfírio Júnior, 20, this Tuesday morning (30). Thalya Ares says that she called Salvaero, responsible for the investigations at the Air Force, and was informed of the new items found.

A white bag with a red handle, a handle and a backpack, identified as belonging to José Porfírio, were found.

The agents, however, told the copilot’s girlfriend that they spotted the items while flying over the sea, but did not pick them up because of the current. Location coordinates have been recorded.

Family members of the crew demand greater commitment and agility from the authorities in the searches and report the lack of transparency of the Navy in conducting the searches. The twin-engine owner, José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, 20, and the passenger Sergio Dias, have not yet been found. The body of pilot Gustavo Carneiro, 27, was identified last Friday.

“Salvaero was the only one that gave us answers. The Navy says that the operation is secret”, says Thalya. “Today we ask for equipment. We need a ship with sonar. We agree that the priority is to search for survivors, but it is not possible that a team cannot focus on the search for the aircraft. The day before yesterday I left by boat to search and found a box of milk, the next day I found the same carton of milk”, he ponders.

Other equipment claimed for the searches, in addition to the sonar vessel, is an infrared drone to identify whether the victims of the accident may be in a forested region. “The equipment is very expensive. Difficult to obtain”, he emphasizes. This request was publicly reiterated by surfer Pedro Scooby, a friend of the businessman and jiu-jitsu champion Sérgio Dias, 45, who is among the victims.

A backpack was found last Saturday by the Brazilian Navy, but the information was only released on Monday (29). Family members learned of the news through the press.

A family friend is campaigning for the mobilization of authorities to search for the crew. “I have the coordinates. If anyone wants to help, who is in Paraty or Angra, has GPS on boats or the like, please let me know so we can intensify our search”, says the text. She points out that the objects have been located in a dispersed way in the sea.

On social networks, the mother of co-pilot José Porfírio had been asking the Navy to participate in the searches. After the note released to the press about the material found, relatives question why the coordinate was not disclosed. The Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian Air Force complete their sixth day of work this Tuesday (30), hampered by rain in the region.

“Navy, where are you working and no one sees you? Why don’t you give the coordinates of where you found the backpack since the plane would possibly be close? Do you have any idea how important this point would be for the searches?” says a message shared by the mother of the copilot.

The Navy disclosed in a statement this Monday (29th) that last Saturday (27th), the Patrol Ship (NPa) “Guajará” located and collected a backpack with belongings allegedly related to the crew of the aircraft with the prefix “PP-WRS “, within the search area, approximately 45 km southwest of Trindade (RJ).

The Command of the 1st Naval District (Com1oDN), informed that on November 25, in support of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), it began the search for the three crew members of the aircraft with the prefix “PP-WRS”. Searches remain ongoing, considering technical standards, the actions of winds and drift currents.

The twin-engine plane disappeared around 21:00 on Wednesday (24). The aircraft took off at 8:30 pm from Amarais Airport, in Campinas, and was destined for Jacarepaguá airport, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The tower in Rio de Janeiro lost contact with the aircraft at 9:40 pm.

So far, only the body of pilot Gustavo Carneiro, 27, was found last Thursday afternoon. The body was recognized by the family the next day (26). Gustavo’s body was cremated on Saturday afternoon (27), at the Penitência Cemetery, in Caju, in the North Zone of Rio.

Passenger Sérgio Alves Dias Filho, owner of an armoring company in Jacarepaguá, Rio de Janeiro, was also on the aircraft.

The co-pilot, José Porfírio de Brito Júnior, aged 20, is also missing. He was the owner of the twin engine, which was in good standing at Anac.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) informed this Tuesday that it is continuing the search and rescue operation of the occurrence involving the aircraft with the prefix PP-WRS, with the participation of an H-36 Caracal helicopter from the 3rd/8th GAV, which took off at 5:10 am to start pattern searches. To date, an area of ​​more than 4100 km² of coastline has been covered by the aerial search.