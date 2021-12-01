WHO advises against travel for the elderly and people with comorbidities

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised seniors over 60 and people with comorbidities to suspend plans to travel due to the uncertainties caused by the emergence of omicron, a new variant of the covid-19 virus that has spread to several countries. According to the agency, travel bans do not prevent the spread of the new strain, but doubts about this variant could pose a danger to people with fragile health.

“People who are sick or at risk of developing covid-19 serious illnesses and dying, including people 60 years of age and older or people with comorbidities (eg, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes), should be advised to postpone travel” , says the WHO statement.

About 60 countries have already implemented travel restrictions in order to prevent a possible import of the new variant, according to the WHO.

The Albert Einstein hospital confirmed two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil this Tuesday. The confirmed cases are from a Brazilian couple. The man landed in Guarulhos on 23 November. Before traveling, he had performed a negative RT-PCR test. He performed the exam again on November 25, to return to the African country, this time with his wife. Both tested positive.

WHO said yesterday that omicron poses a high risk for all countries and warned of the possibility of future spikes in covid-19. In the agency’s assessment, the variant has mutations that may allow the virus to escape the vaccine’s immune response and become more transmissible.