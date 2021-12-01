Who is Twitter’s new CEO? Know 10 facts about Parag Agrawal

Twitter has a new CEO (CEO), Parag Agrawal, announced this week to replace Jack Dorsey, the social network’s co-founder.

Despite not having such a popular name with the general public, Agrawal has been on Twitter for more than ten years. His professional journey started as an engineer, until he became one of the company’s main executives.

Agrawal joined the company in October 2011. In 2017, he was named chief technology officer, where he became responsible for the strategy of applying artificial intelligence technologies, according to information from Forbes.

Check out the following facts about Parag Agrawal and repercussions on the new position:

1. Origins

Agrawal is 37 years old and was born in Mumbai, India, but currently resides in the United States. Married to Vineeta Agrawal, he is the father of Ansh Agrawal.

2. Academic training

Agrawal received his undergraduate degree from the Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, with a degree in computer science and engineering.

The curriculum also includes a doctorate in philosophy and computer science from Stanford University, in the United States.

3. Microsoft and Yahoo on CV

The executive joined a team at another tech giant, Microsoft, in 2006. It was a short stint, in a research position, of just four months. Soon after, he moved to Yahoo and AT&T (US operator).

4. Participated in critical Twitter decisions

Even though his name is not well known among the general public, Agrawal had an important impact on the company’s transformations and was “behind all the critical decisions”, as highlighted by Dorsey, in her farewell letter.

He is also known as a “close friend” of the co-founder of Twitter, according to a former Twitter employee, who testified to the Wall Street Journal.

The Indian executive was appointed by Dorsey to the position of CEO and unanimously appointed by the company’s board to assume the new role.

“my trust in him [Agrawal] how profound our CEO is”, he also highlighted in the farewell letter.

5. Title of “distinguished engineer” on Twitter

Agrawal has already received the title of “distinguished engineer” in his trajectory through Twitter. Recognition came for his participation in a project related to increasing the relevance of users’ tweets and results of audience growth on the social network.

In 2018, Agrawal was named CTO (Chief Technical Officer) of Twitter, seven years after joining the company.

This year, I’ve been so grateful to everyone who put their own health at risk to protect and serve others. At @Twitter, these heroes include teammates who have kept our data centers running. Thank you for all that you’ve done to sustain and grow our service #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/wVzdPHQIAK — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) December 16, 2020

6. Twitter and the use of AI

Agrawal, already the chief director of Twitter, was one of the names most dedicated to the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) for use on the social network.

The executive even commented, in a conversation with Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic, about Twitter’s efforts to use smart technology and algorithms. The purpose would be to detect malicious bots (virtual robots) accounts and identify potentially harmful content.

7. He is “energized” and grateful

After assuming the new position, the professional sent a letter to the company’s employees and stated that he is “incredibly energized” by the new opportunities that Twitter has ahead.

8. Bold Projects: Bluesky and Twitter Currency

Agrawal has been involved since 2019 as the supervisor of the Bluesky platform, a darling project of Dorsey, now former CEO from Twitter.

His idea is still subjective, but the initiative involves research to create an “open and decentralized standard for social media”. In other words, unlike what happens today, processes such as hosting content, moderating them and carrying out the monetization of social networks would not be carried out by a single company.

In Dorsey’s view, this would help to deal with challenges that large social networks need to address (such as the rise of hate speech, for example).

There is little information but we already know that the leader has a name: Jay Graber, announced at the beginning of the year. The now current CEO must then focus on getting that off the ground in his new role.

Agrawal even published his excitement about the project on Twitter in 2019: “I’m incredibly excited for Twitter to launch @bluesky, a new independent effort to develop a decentralized standard for social media,” the post reads. free.

I’m incredibly excited for Twitter to kick off @bluesky, a new independent effort to develop a decentralized standard for social media. please see @jack‘s thread for more context. I have the privilege of finding a lead for this team. https://t.co/KvpYe7ptXh — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) December 11, 2019

To complete, the executive should continue directing the company’s efforts towards Twitter’s Crypto project, which will explore payments in cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) and explore opportunities for monetizing the social network using technologies such as NFT (special type of encrypted digital asset) .

Despite having been created in the time of Jack Dorsey, the team focused on this also reported directly to Agrawal. The Crypto Twitter team should work in collaboration with Blesky – according to The Verge, a point that matches Agrawal’s interest in decentralized internet platforms (without a single owner).

9. Resistance to Agrawal

Eyes darted overnight towards Agrawal. And with that, there were critics to his inauguration as CEO of the social network. A professional tweet, published in 2010, was used to base the reviews.

The message, which would be a quote from the TV program “The Daily Show”, is being pointed out as an indication of a leftist position, even described as racist.

The post reads as follows (in direct translation): “If they’re not going to make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists?”

There was no official statement from Agrawal about what happened, according to a BBC report.

This tweet by the incoming Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been doing the rounds. The quotation marks stood out for me, so I did a little factcheck. pic.twitter.com/UPGCNHtiID — Divya Karthikeyan (@divya_krthk) November 29, 2021

10 – Goal of “doubling the goal”

As CEO, the professional will aim to double annual revenue this year and reach 315 million daily active users who can make money for Twitter by the end of 2023, according to a CNBC report.

*With information from stories from The Verge, TechCrunch and BBC