Who left MasterChef yesterday (30)? Find out who the semifinalists are

Tasting 1: regional dessert
Brazilian confectionery was the theme of the qualifying test. Each celebrity took to the kitchen sweets from a region of the country and the mission, given to the participants, to reproduce the recipe. On the mezzanine level, Falcão, Dinho Ouro Preto, Lorena Simpson, Negra Li and Wanessa accompanied everything, vibrating, singing and cheering – there was even a duet by Dinho and Fogaça (click here to see).
Eduardo wins and Kelyn has plastic for dessert
Kelyn prepared the half sphere of cornmeal and canasta cheese cake with guava filling and white chocolate icing, which paid homage to the Southeast region. Helena Rizzo, however, found a piece of plastic on the plate during the assessment. Climo!
Praise of Fogaça earns memes on the web
During Isabella’s evaluation in the tasting of regional desserts, Fogaça said that the participant “is good aggressive”. The unusual praise reverberated on the web, especially among the competitor’s fans.
Taste 2: Molecular Gastronomy
As soon as the theme of the last test – molecular gastronomy – was announced, Kelyn, Isabella, Tiago and Daphne were terrified. After a class by chef Angélica Vitali, in which four techniques were presented, Eduardo was given the mission to choose which one each cook would receive. In the end, Isabella got basic spherification, Daphne with gel, Tiago with thickening, and Kelyn with transglutaminase.
Daphne is the best in the competition, but makes an “unforgivable” presentation
Isabella took second place, Kelyn also got another chance and Daphne won the race. Despite pleasing on the palate, the participant irritated Jacquin by failing to present the dish: “It’s very good, has a spicy side. Its gelatin is perfect, looks like a mirror, it’s nice. But you ruined it in a horrible bowl and devalued your work. You hid your work and this is unforgivable.”
Tiago was eliminated for the 2nd time
The participant said goodbye to the kitchen with the worst performance in the elimination challenge. The cook received harsh criticism from Jacquin and Fogaça. ““Getting to this point in the game and delivering a recipe that I don’t believe in is sad, but I take it easy because it was fair”, said the former competitor in an interview with Band.com.br.