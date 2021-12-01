Who voted for whom in the eleventh farm; Look

The top 10 of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is about to fall apart, as next Thursday another pawn will leave the rural reality. The eleventh plot of the edition began to be formed on Tuesday night, despite all the speculation and combinations, the power of the lamp — once again, it put Itapecerica da Serra upside down.
yellow flame power
Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.
How the field was formed
MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.
who voted for whom
- Mileide Mihaile voted for Rico Melquiades
- Dayane Mello voted for Rico Melquiades
- Aline Mineiro voted for Sthe Matos
- Dynho Alves voted for Rico Melquiades
- Marina Ferrari voted for Sthe Matos
- Sthe Matos voted for Rico Melquiades
- Rico Melquiades voted for Sthe Matos
- Bil Araújo voted for Rico Melquiades
- Solange Gomes voted for Sthe Matos
Bay
Rico and Sthe were the only ones voted, with 5 and 4 votes, respectively. Being the most voted, Rico Melquiades had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “For everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.
red flame power
Dynho Alves delivered the power of the red flame to Sthe Matos. The pawn needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote:
- Mileide voted for Aline
- Dayane voted for Marina
- Solange voted for Marina
- Aline voted for Marina
- Dynho voted for Marina
- Marina voted for Aline
- Sthe voted for Marina
- Rico voted for Aline
- Bil voted for Aline
Marina was the most voted and, for the first time, she went to the dreaded farm bench. As the influencer occupied the fourth stool in the hot seat, there was not one left, but she had to take the chance of a pawn doing the farmer’s test and Dayane Mello was chosen. Who do you want to come back as a farmer and get rid of the hot seat?
Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?
22.56%
58.77%
18.66%
Total of 359 wishes
