Who voted for whom in the eleventh farm; Look

The top 10 of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is about to fall apart, as next Thursday another pawn will leave the rural reality. The eleventh plot of the edition began to be formed on Tuesday night, despite all the speculation and combinations, the power of the lamp — once again, it put Itapecerica da Serra upside down.

yellow flame power

Dynho Alves, who had the flame powers in hand, started the dynamic by handing the red power over to Sthefane Matos, and opening the yellow power. In this, he had the option of being immune in the 11th vote, but for that, he had to leave the entire house without water for 72 hours. The dancer did not think twice and accepted immunity.

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves in the formation of the eleventh swidden Image: Playback/Playplus

How the field was formed

MC Gui, the farmer of the week, nominated Solange Gomes in the hot seat: “I don’t agree with Sol’s behavior”, he justified. Gugu’s ex-bathtub didn’t like the justification, called the farmer a clown and cried, citing childhood traumas.

The 2021 Farm: Solange Gomes in the formation of the 11th farm Image: Playback/Playplus

who voted for whom

Mileide Mihaile voted for Rico Melquiades

Dayane Mello voted for Rico Melquiades

Aline Mineiro voted for Sthe Matos

Dynho Alves voted for Rico Melquiades

Marina Ferrari voted for Sthe Matos

Sthe Matos voted for Rico Melquiades

Rico Melquiades voted for Sthe Matos

Bil Araújo voted for Rico Melquiades

Solange Gomes voted for Sthe Matos

Bay

The Farm 2021: Bay formed for the eleventh farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Rico and Sthe were the only ones voted, with 5 and 4 votes, respectively. Being the most voted, Rico Melquiades had the mission to pull a player from the stall and chose Dayane Mello: “For everything that happened, we already played together and I started not to agree with her game”.

red flame power

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos in the formation of the eleventh plantation Image: Playback/Playplus

Dynho Alves delivered the power of the red flame to Sthe Matos. The pawn needed to choose two pawns to start a new vote between them and thus define the fourth roceiro. Sthe chose Marina and Aline. Soon after, they started a new vote:

Mileide voted for Aline

Dayane voted for Marina

Solange voted for Marina

Aline voted for Marina

Dynho voted for Marina

Marina voted for Aline

Sthe voted for Marina

Rico voted for Aline

Bil voted for Aline

Marina was the most voted and, for the first time, she went to the dreaded farm bench. As the influencer occupied the fourth stool in the hot seat, there was not one left, but she had to take the chance of a pawn doing the farmer’s test and Dayane Mello was chosen. Who do you want to come back as a farmer and get rid of the hot seat?