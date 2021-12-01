Who would you cast in Gabriel’s place to face Grmio? Vote for My Timo’s poll

Midfielder Gabriel took the third yellow card in Corinthians’ last game and is suspended against Grêmio. In this way, Sylvinho must, necessarily, change his initial training. If you were the coach, who would be in No. 5’s place for Sunday’s appointment?

Cantillo and Giuliano are still uncertainties for the match. The Colombian had a confirmed injury and, depending on the daily evolution and reassessment of the club’s medical department, he may be available. A case similar to Giuliano, who, if he doesn’t have any complications in his right thigh and maintains his physical evolution, could come back against the gauchos.

Xavier entered as a substitute in the last game, against Athletico, just in place of Gabriel. The young man has 26 games in 2021 so far. roni he also entered this game, but in place of Du Queiroz. The 29 shirt has recovered from a ligament injury in his right knee. vitinho and luan may be options to compose the midfield if Sylvinho chooses Du Queiroz as the first defensive midfielder.

Gabriel has 236 games with the Corinthians shirt, with 104 wins, 69 draws and 63 defeats. The shirt number five has already scored eight goals for Timão and, in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, appears, along with Fagner, as one of the athletes that most disarms right.

