Why did WHO ‘skip’ two letters of the Greek alphabet to name the Ômicron variant?

To avoid prejudice and stigmatization, the World Health Organization (WHO) stopped naming the variants of Covid-19 with the name of the country in which they emerged, and started using letters from the Greek alphabet. However, when naming the newest worry variant, Ômicron, in theory, should be called “Nu”.

Nu is the 13th letter of the Greek alphabet, while Xi is the 14th and Ômicron is only the 15th. The Greek alphabet has 24 letters, starting with Alpha and ending with Omega. But why did the World Health Organization skip two letters within the criteria they chose to name the variants?

publicity

No risk of confusion

The reason is the same that made the organization adopt the Greek alphabet: to avoid stigmatization, confusion and prejudice. The 13th letter, Nu, has its pronunciation easily confused with the word “new”, which means “new” in English. In other words, the name would be easily confused with “new variant” in English.

Xi, on the other hand, is a very common surname in some countries, such as China, including the surname of the president of the Asian country, Xi Jinping. “WHO’s best practices for naming new diseases suggest avoiding offending any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups,” says WHO.

WHO wants to avoid stigma

Xi, the 14th letter of the Greek alphabet, is easily confused with the Chinese surname Xi, which is even the surname of the country’s president. Kaliva – Shutterstock

China has even suffered a lot with speculation about the origin of the Covid-19 virus. The most widely accepted version is that the virus jumped from animals to humans at a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

However, conspiracy theories indicate that the Sars-CoV-2 would have been created in a laboratory and would be a kind of “biological weapon” developed by the Chinese government. Therefore, it is understandable that the WHO wants to avoid the controversy of having a variant with a name similar to that of the president of China.

Read more:

If new variants emerge, the WHO still has nine options for naming them: pi, rho, sigma, tau, upsilon, phi, khi, psi and omega. But the fans are that it will not be necessary to use more letters of the Greek alphabet or any other criteria to name new variants of the Covid-19 virus.

Via: CNN Brazil

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!