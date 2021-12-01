Will gasoline prices go down? Understand what changes with frozen ICMS

Currently, the price of gasoline has remained stable (Getty Images)

In October, Confaz approved the freezing of ICMS on fuels

The objective was to hold the rising price rise

However, measurement is not enough

In an attempt to hold back the rising price of gasoline, alcohol and diesel, Confaz (National Council on Finance Policy) approved, at the end of October, the freezing of the value of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels. But will the measure, valid for 90 days, really manage to prevent the Brazilian from disbursing ever higher amounts? Yahoo Finance explains it to you.

First, it is necessary to understand that the rise of the dollar, together with the devaluation of the real against the US currency, has a great impact on prices, as the value of fuel in Brazil varies according to the international market.

This means that Petrobras transfers to refineries according to the appreciation of the oil barrel abroad. Thus, even though the ICMS freeze smoothes price increases, it does not bar possible readjustments.

Measure is considered insufficient by experts

According to Rafael Fonteles, president of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance of the States and of the Federal District), the absence of collection in the tax does not solve all the problems faced by Brazilians.

“It must be clear that the ICMS is only a component of prices, and as there has been no change in the rate in recent years, there is no way of associating fuel readjustments with the state tax,” he stated. “These increases are due to Petrobras’ policy that pegs its prices to the international oil market and to the exchange rate”.

Currently, the price of gasoline has remained stable. Last Friday (26), the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) reported that the average per liter was, for the second consecutive week, at R$ 6,748.