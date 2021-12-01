Will the PIS/Pasep allowance have doubled in 2022? Understand the possibility

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is granted to workers with a formal contract, who work in the private sector or in the public sector, as long as they receive up to two minimum wages. In 2022, the PIS/Pasep salary allowance may be paid twice, corresponding to the base year 2020 and 2021.

According to a decision by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), information on payments must be disclosed by January 2022.

Will the PIS/Pasep allowance have doubled in 2022?

In 2021, the amounts referring to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus were not transferred to the beneficiaries. The payment would be for the base year 2020, but the money was redirected to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

For the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus to be regularized in 2022, the federal government must make available payment dates covering the two periods at once (2020 and 2021). However, the government did not manifest officially still on the subject.

The amount paid is up to a current minimum wage, which, according to perspective, may pay R$1,210.00 next year. PIS/Pasep is paid in proportion to the months worked and the minimum time to have worked formally is at least 30 days.

Who will be entitled to the benefit in 2022

The PIS corresponds to private sector workers and the Pasep is for public servants. To be entitled to the benefit, workers must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled in PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Have acted at least 30 days in the base year of payment;

Receive up to two minimum wages per month;

Be registered with the RAIS (Annual Social Information List).

To answer questions about the Annual Social Information Report – RAIS, consult the Ministry of Labor and Employment – ​​MTE website.

Private sector workers receive the benefit through Caixa Econômica Federal and public sector workers receive it at Banco do Brasil.