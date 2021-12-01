William Bonner’s wife speaks for the 1st time why the couple doesn’t have children

Natasha Dantas, wife of journalist William Bonner, opened the game and talked about charging for the couple to have children

the journalist’s wife William Bonner, the physiotherapist Natasha Dantas, opened the game and spoke for the first time about the fact that the couple does not have children together. The journalist is 58 years old and is already the father of triplets Beatriz, Vinícius and Laura, 24 years old. They are the result of the journalist’s first marriage to the presenter and also a journalist. Fatima Bernardes. Natasha Dantas, on the other hand, still don’t have children.

And several internet users question Natasha and William Bonner about why the couple doesn’t have children together. Now, Natasha has vented on this matter. She started by talking about the amount of questions she receives about children.

Natasha said: “You know I think it’s funny how many questions you ask me about this. It sounds like that auntie thing, which goes like this: ‘But you’ve been dating for so long…Aren’t you going to get married?’ Then the person gets married and the question comes: ‘But aren’t you going to have children?’ And then the person has a child (and then the question comes): ‘But only one child? There won’t be another one”.

The physiotherapist then told the real reason why she is William Bonner do not have children together will not be revealed. “Guys, and the questions never end. So, well, ok, I understand your curiosity, but unfortunately you will be really curious”, concluded Natasha.

A few days ago, Natasha said that she underwent a procedure in the uterus. She also referred to her uterus as “little house”. Natasha said: “Yesterday I had a surgical hysteroscopy video to remove a fibroid. About 5 years ago, my gynecologist discovered a cyst – so far small – in the body of my uterus and we continue to follow it. I take preventive exams annually and this helps to discover little problems, most of the time at an early stage. This year we saw that this cyst grew and started to show some symptoms. I was seen by two gynecologists and they both decided to remove it. What used to be almost 2 cm in size, yesterday was already 3 cm. We did everything right and, thank God, the ‘little house’ is clean now hehe. I appreciate all the messages of affection and concern I have received. Thanks also to my gynecologists Dr Solange Esteves and @haydeecastro for taking such good care of me! May all the positive vibrations come back to you in the best ways! Women, take care of yourselves!”.

Tell us what you think!