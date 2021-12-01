Windows Defender voted one of the best antiviruses of 2021

O Windows Defender is among the best antivirus for home users on the Windows 10 in 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday (24) by AV-TEST. The IT Security Institute conducted tests with 21 anti-malware software from various companies during the months of September and October.

According to the entity based in Germany, the antivirus of Microsoft obtained maximum scores in tests, which take into account three categories. The evaluation is based on the protection capacity, performance and usability of the programs, each one worth six points, totaling 18 points.

All security programs have been tested against cyber attacks, zero day crashes and phishing emails, among other malicious solutions. Conducted with updated versions of participating software, the AV-TEST assessment is known for being rigorous.

Antivirus tested by the German entity and the scores obtained by them.Source: Twitter/AV-TEST

The end result pointed Windows Defender in the lead, alongside programs like Avira, AVG, avast, ESET and Bitdefender, all receiving the “AV-TEST Top Product” certification, for having obtained at least 17.5 points in total.

New version on the way

Apparently, the Redmond giant is developing a new version of Windows Defender, which should work on multiple platforms. Discovered in October, the tool is being tested in conjunction with a security hub titled “Microsoft Defender Preview”.

One of the differentiators of the new security app is the ability to monitor viruses, phishing and other malicious actions on devices running Windows 10 and 11, in addition to mobile platforms (Android and iOS) and of the Macs. In one place, the user will see the security status of all devices.

In case of infection in any of them, you will receive an alert and will be able to take measures to block the action of the malicious agent, taking advantage of the service’s resources that still don’t have a date to be launched.