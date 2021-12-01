With 1st installment today, 13th salary moves R$2.9 billion in MS economy – Economy

Bosses are required to pay the 13th until today; public servants receive in the coming days

Estimate is R$ 2.9 billion in the economy of Mato Grosso do Sul; in the photo, person handles money bills. (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The 13th salary must be paid this Tuesday (30) for registered workers, according to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) and, in the coming days, public servants will receive the transfer. The expectation is that the injection of these resources can heat up the economic sector of Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to a survey by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies), the payment to employees in the public and private sectors could inject R$ 2.9 billion into the economy of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The expectation generated for local businesses is positive. The president of Fecomércio (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism), Edison Araújo, points out that the scenario is currently favorable, due to the financial contribution at this time of year, generating preparations on the part of businessmen.

“Broadening the scenario, we see the economy recovering. We have a history of positive employment balance and we were supported by public policies from the federal, state and municipal governments aimed at companies and also at some professional sectors”.

Araújo highlights that in November, the ICF indicator (Family Consumption Intention) was the best since May 2020, reaching 93.2 points, and that the Icec (Trade Entrepreneur Confidence Index) also advanced, reaching 124.7 points.

With the advance of vaccination and a repressed demand in all sectors, not just commerce, we believe in a more positive scenario. But it must be understood that consumers will be more concerned about catching up on their bills, recovering credit, saving to pay off their debts at the beginning of the year,” he concludes.

Economist Daniela Teixeira Dias, points out that other variables may change the population’s purchase intention, but the initial expectation is that good commercial movement will be generated, especially towards the end of the year.

“It brings a little more encouragement. All the injection of money into the economy, we tend to face it in a very positive way, because it affects people’s spirits and they are moved by expectations, decisions. There may be an improvement in intention. of consumption, from the confidence of businessmen in commerce.”

signed portfolio – According to Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), there are just over 568.4 thousand formal employees in Mato Grosso do Sul. Such employees have to receive the first installment until, at the latest, today. If this deadline is not met, the boss will have to pay labor fines.

In addition, the second installment – which receives discounts on labor charges – must be deposited by December 20 of this year.

It is worth remembering that for retirees, in general, the right was already paid in June to those insured by the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

How to calculate the 13th? – All employees with a formal contract are entitled to receive the equivalent of one month’s salary, if they have worked for the entire year at the company. For those who have not worked for 12 months, the value of the 13th month must be proportional to the period worked.

By law, the payment of the second installment occurs until December 20th. This payment deducts Social Security, Income Tax and alimony, if any.

Remember that if the salary is readjusted during the break in payments, the 13th will also have to change.

The calculation to know how much will be received is made based on the entire amount received, such as overtime, commissions, night hours, among others. After adding up everything that was earned during the time you worked, it should be divided by the number of months you were in the company. However, if during a month you have not worked for more than 15 days, this period will not be entered into the account.

Duly registered domestic workers and temporary workers are also entitled. However, whoever was fired for fair house does not receive the tenth.

Public servants – State servers are expected to receive the next payment tomorrow (1st). In this case, the payroll is R$ 441.6 million, for 81 thousand active or retired civil servants, in addition to pensioners. The withdrawal will be released on the same day.

In addition, the second installment of the 13th was 10 days advanced and will be paid on December 10th. With this, approximately R$ 169 million will be released in the total remuneration.

As reported by the Campo Grande News, the government’s objective is to move the economy and there are studies to bring forward the payment for the month of December for this year, instead of January 2022, as is normally done.

The payment of workers linked to the Campo Grande city hall should take place next Sunday, December 5th. Normally, around R$ 130 million are paid to 27 thousand active civil servants, retirees or pensioners. The payment of the 13th to this group will be made in full and must take place by December 20th.

In October, for example, around R$2.7 million were paid to 940 municipal public pensioners and approximately R$27 million to 5.8 thousand retirees.

It is worth remembering that the payment of the first installment of the 13th salary to federal civil servants was already made in mid-June.