With a new revision, Brazil registered closing of formal jobs in 2020 | Economy

A new data review carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare indicates that Brazil registered job openings with a formal contract last year – contrary to what was initially disclosed.

With the revision, the most recent data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) show that the country destroyed 191.5 thousand formal jobs last year.

In November, the first review had already cut the number of formal jobs in half, but the balance was still positive, at 75,883.

In the first release, in January of this year, the government informed that Brazil had created 142,690 formal jobs in the last year, based on data from Caged.

At the time, the numbers were released by the Ministry of Economy and Minister Paulo Guedes declared that the result of the employment market in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in which the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell by 4.5% , it was “great news”.

The initial numbers of Caged were also out of step with the trajectory of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). Although the IBGE survey uses a different methodology from that of Caged, it showed a substantial deterioration in the job market last year.

In a technical note, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security informed that updates were carried out in the survey with the aim of “increasing the accuracy of the entire data series of the Novo Caged.”

Updates carried out in the following ways:

Outdated declarations of companies – mostly belonging to Simples – from eSocial as of May 2021;

Exclusions from admissions and dismissals information that may have been wrongly reported by companies; and

Adequacy in the consolidation of eSocial data with the statements made in the Caged system.

Based on the updates, out of a total of 59.6 million transactions carried out between January 2020 and September 2021, the ministry identified a 1.98% increase in total admissions and a 3.65% growth in the total volume of shutdowns.

In 2021, the growth was 1.1% in admissions and 2.9% in dismissals.

“It is noteworthy that database revisions are natural, especially in contexts of transition or atypical situations such as a pandemic, being carried out by various bodies and statistical institutes around the world”, informed the ministry.

Last year, the government made a change in the Caged methodology, which meant that recent data can no longer be compared to the historical series prior to 2020, according to economists consulted by the g1.

With the methodological change, since January of last year, the calculation of the new Caged started to consider other sources of information. In addition to the monthly survey of employers, the system also pulls data from eSocial and EmployerWeb (a system in which unemployment insurance claims are registered).

The change has an impact because, according to analysts, the declaration of temporary links to Caged’s research is optional – but inclusion in eSocial is mandatory. Novo Caged, therefore, generates greater results when considering these links, which were underreported in the old system.