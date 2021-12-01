With an unlikely title, Flamengo plays to reach an unprecedented mark in the current Brasileirão format

Flamengo can surpass the 75-point mark and become the runner-up with the highest score in the current Brasileirão format

O Flamengo won the Ceará last Tuesday (30) by 2-1 and reached 70 points in the Brazilian championship and prevented the advance title of the Atlético-MG. The distance, however, makes the conquest of the three-time championship difficult for the Cariocas.

The current score, however, makes Rubro-Negro dream of a historic achievement in the tournament: that of best runner-up in history.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the current format, which has been in existence since 2006, in straight points and with 38 rounds, the highest score was for the duo Santos and palm trees, in 2019, when they reached 74 points.

With nine points up for grabs in the final three rounds, Fla needs a win and two draws or two wins to get the best second place mark from the running points.

In the last three rounds, Flamengo will face sport, out of home, saints, at home, and Atlético-GO, outside.

Mathematically, Flamengo can still be crowned champion. For this, the team needs to win the remaining three matches and hope that Galo can score, at most, one more point.