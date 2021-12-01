With epilepsy, he had to pay for VNS therapy, already authorized in the SUS – 12/01/2021

On his first day of school when he was six years old, Thiago Santos felt the first signs of a seizure. “I was in the middle of a crowd of students and I was paralyzed, but I didn’t understand what had happened”, he recalls.

Some time later, it happened again, with stronger symptoms. “It was while I was playing in the street. I fell down, ran out of hair and they called my mother. At home, it happened again. That’s when she took me to a pediatric neurologist and I had an electroencephalogram test.”

Thiago’s diagnosis was epilepsy, a disease in which neurons produce excessive and abnormal activity, causing the convulsive crises that accompany him until today, at the age of 34 years. The picture is associated with higher mortality, given the risk of accidents, trauma, prolonged crises and sudden death. Furthermore, it is related to depression and anxiety, as well as psychosocial problems, ranging from unemployment and social isolation to stigma.

With medical supervision, he used only medication to fight the seizures. The nomination, he tells the Live well, was changing the medication until the disease stabilized.

“Since my condition was difficult to control, it never happened, the drugs didn’t fight it. Since the diagnosis I had never lived a week without a crisis. I was going through a situation contrary to what I was told — the older I was, the more seizures occurred”, he says he, explaining that after a crisis, he felt weak and slow-witted.

Living in Bauru, a city about 180 km from the capital of São Paulo, Thiago was advised to look for a doctor at the HC (Hospital das Clínicas) in Ribeirão Preto, also in the interior of São Paulo. “They did many tests, different MRIs, they put 40 electrodes on my head. Even so, they didn’t find out why my case was not being controlled, but they indicated a device that could help me”, he says.

VNS therapy

The device is suitable for electrical stimulation therapy of the vagus nerve. In it, a generator is used, a small medical device like a pacemaker, which through a conductor sends electrical impulses to the electrode connected to the left vagus nerve, located in the neck.

The electrode then sends impulses to the brain, helping to prevent the electrical changes that cause the seizures. The vagus nerve is a major communication link between the body and the brain, responsible for sending impulses to parts of the brain.

In addition to the programmed stimuli that the device performs, a magnet is provided to patients, which allows patients or caregivers to activate the device when they perceive the onset of a crisis.

Through the additional stimulation performed, it is possible to stop or reduce the severity of epileptic seizures. Stimulation during crisis is an additional benefit of vagus nerve stimulation therapy, with the objective of providing better quality of life for patients and their families.

Image: Disclosure/Livanova

The cost of the technology was R$ 180,000 and his health plan covered half of it — which, for Thiago, who works as an administrative assistant, was a very high amount, and to cover the expenses, he had to go into debt.

“It was only after the surgery that I discovered that this treatment had already been approved by the SUS, but that it was still not possible to do it for free,” says Thiago.

In fact, the Ministry of Health approved VNS therapy in 2018, but in response to Live well, explained that “vagus nerve electrical stimulation therapy is not yet included in the SUS table for budgetary reasons.” In the public network, for the treatment of epilepsy, the drug levetiracetam, tests, microsurgeries and some other procedures are available.

“It is sad to see this situation. Patients who have to fight in court for a therapy that should have been in the SUS for almost four years”, says Maria Alice Mello Susemihl, president of the ABE (Brazilian Association of Epilepsy), a non-profit organization which seeks to improve the quality of life of people with the disease.

“We have been dialoguing with the Ministry of Health for years to resolve this imbroglio. We recently sent a letter to the SAES (Department of Specialized Health Care), as we see that not incorporating therapy offends all professionals who worked analyzing the need for incorporation, the doctors and all the people who participated in the public consultation, as well as the right to health of all Brazilians”, he completes.

Since he underwent surgery, Thiago’s crises have been decreasing every day, which has increased his quality of life. “My seizures were short-term, lasting about five seconds, but they were frequent, I got to 10 in a day. During the seizures, I was conscious, but the episodes left me very shaken, with pain in the muscles and difficulty thinking” , he claims.

A few months ago, Thiago discovered that there is little battery left in the device he uses for therapy, and he will have to change it through a surgery that will cost approximately the same amount as the previous one. “The battery should last four to five years, but using it at full charge lasted only two. Now I will need to get into debt again”, explains the patient.