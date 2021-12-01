With Giovanna imprisoned, Angel takes revenge; learn how· TV news

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will be delighted to see the defeat of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in Verdades Secretas 2. Alex’s daughter (Rodrigo Lombardi) was arrested for contempt of authority at the end of chapter 30, the last one available until this Wednesday (1st ) on Globoplay. The model will make a point of visiting her at the xilindró. At the meeting, Gui’s widow (Gabriel Leone) will threaten her rival and will say that she can even remove her from the presidency of the Ticiano family company.

The model will laugh for nothing with the situation of the enemy in the chapters that will enter this Wednesday in the streaming platform. According to columnist Carla Bittencourt, from the Metrópoles portal, Angel will go to jail to rub it in the face of her former schoolmate, who can beat her.

The character played by Agatha Moreira is revenge in person in Secret Truths 2. She is doing everything to blame Angel for the death of Alex. For that, Giovanna hired Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) to gather evidence against the model and prove that her father was murdered.

Angel and Giovanna have even exchanged slaps on the soap opera

The investigation had an effect, and the character played by Camila Queiroz spent several episodes behind bars. She only got out of jail thanks to the help of Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), who offered her financial and legal support. In return, Angel became the manager’s “sex slave”.

After making a comeback, the protagonist also works with the possibility of getting out of Percy’s clutches. In love with the girl, Cristiano “switched sides” for the third time in Walcyr Carrasco’s serials. He managed to frame Giovanna in the case of Benji’s (Rodrigo Pandolfo) death. He will also help Angel find a heritage hidden by Guilherme’s (Gabriel Leone) family in the new chapters that will be released this Wednesday in Globoplay’s catalog.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place this Wednesday and the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

