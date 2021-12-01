With layoffs in journalism, Globo defines the future of William Bonner in its new programming

As we exclusively anticipate, William Bonner renewed its contract with the Marinho radio station until 2025. His presence in charge of National Newspaper is confirmed for another four years.

In addition to the communicator, the Rio station renewed the contract until 2025 with Pedro Bial, Luciano Huck, André Marques, Marcio Garcia, Fernanda Gentil, Patricia Poet, Renata Vasconcellos, Ana Paula Araújo, Maju Coutinho, Fatima Bernardes, Ana Maria Braga, Cesar Tralli and Ana Furtado.

Due to this news, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much does the journalist earn to present the TV news with the highest audience on the Marinho family station? The column found that Bonner he pockets something around R$900,000 a month to command the news.

powerful range

To announce sixty seconds between the most important TV news in the country, the entrepreneur has to pay R$ 1,704,800.00 to have his product displayed at the most expensive break on the Globo and Brazil grid!

William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos (Globo/Disclosure)

In short, sixty seconds into prime time, the Marinhos company pays the Big Brother Brasil’s top prize and there are still more than 200 thousand reais to invest in another reality show.