With Marta, Pia sets the lineup for the final against Chile; technique explains “tactical notebook” in reserve bank | Brazilian Team

This Tuesday, the Brazilian team held its last training session before deciding against Chile in the International Women’s Football Tournament, in Manaus, at 9 pm (GMT) – the game will be broadcast on SporTV with a pre-game starting at 8:30 pm . At work, the technician Pia Sundhage referred the starting lineup with Letícia; Antonia, Daiane, Tainara and Tamires; Angelina, Duda, Ary Borges and Kerolin; Deninha and Marta. Before, at the press conference, the coach made a point of emphasizing the defensive strength of the Chilean rivals.

– I looked at the two games that Chile played. They didn’t concede goals. That’s impressive. They have a great goalkeeper and a good defense. What we need to do better this time is to have more patience in attack. I think we lost the ball a lot especially in the middle. We need to stabilize the attack and mainly keep the ball and have different forms of attack at the ends and in the center. Caprice will be important in the game – he said.

One of the curiosities in the games was a folder with tactical schemes that the players who are on the bench or those who will enter observe during the match. The technique commented why she uses this process and what is the effect on athletes.

– When you talk about the notebook, it was when we made the exchanges. I think no matter what language you are speaking it is difficult to get the message out late in the game especially when we are going to play later with a large audience. It’s easier to draw the formation because we record the formation and at the same time speak some words, tactical words and also inspirational words. This is a way to prepare for changes. There are many ways, but this is one of them, we tried it and I think it worked well with the 4-3-3. The important thing is that the players are supporting the idea. They really try to do what we are training – he said.

Brazil has an advantage in the final due to the goal difference – they won 6-1 over India and 4-1 over Venezuela. That’s why they play for a draw to take the cup against the Chileans, who defeated Venezuela 1-0 and India 3-0. This is the last commitment of the women’s team in 2021. In February 2022, the team led by Pia Sundhage will be at the Tournament of France, in front of the hosts, Holland and Finland, between the 14th and the 23rd, aiming to dispute the Copa America 2022, in July, which counts for a place in the 2023 World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand.