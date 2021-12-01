With TIM in the lead and Natura in the lantern, see which were the 5 biggest rises and falls of the Ibovespa in November

With Covid-19 risk back on the radar, with the appearance of a new, possibly more contagious, variant of the virus, investors have resumed alert mode and markets ended November in the negative.

Given the feeling of greater risk aversion, the Ibovespa ended the month down 1.58%, to 101,866 points, for the fifth consecutive month in the red.

Still, some companies managed to end the period with earnings of more than 22%. This is the case of Tim, which reacted positively to news of the ICMS reduction for telecommunications services. Among the biggest losses, Natura was the main negative highlight.

It is worth mentioning that 13 Ibovespa shares closed down by more than 10%.

Check out the highlights of the Ibovespa in November:

Highest Ibovespa

With gains of around 23% in November, the operator Tim (TIMS3) was the positive highlight of the last month. The company gained the spotlight amid news that the North American fund manager KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, TIM’s parent company in Brazil, for the amount of US$ 12 billion.

The offer comes amid turmoil at Telecom Italia, which issued two profit warnings in three months, prompting Vivendi, the company’s main investor, to pressure a replacement for Luigi Gubitosi, the company’s chief executive.

In the evaluation of UBS, the offer could have positive implications for Tim Brasil. According to analysts, if the agreement goes forward, there could be a upside from 21% to 30% for the company’s shares.

The operator’s shares also reacted positively in November to news that ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority for the reduction of ICMS for telecommunications services in Santa Catarina, a decision that could be extended to other states in the country.

For Itaú BBA, a favorable decision could act as a catalyst for TIMS3 actions, given that the tax reduction could boost the telecommunications names listed in Brazil for some time. In the year, however, TIMS3 papers fell 4.69%.

United (ex-Locamerica) in 2nd place

The car rental company united (LCAM3) also ended November with gains of 17.44%.

The company reported recurring net income 116.5% higher in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, totaling R$ 267.269 million.

The highlight was the recovery of the margin of Car Rental and Used Cars, which, for yet another consecutive quarter, presented a record level.

On the company’s radar, Unidas approved this Tuesday (30) the purchase of Sofit Software through its subsidiary Agile Gestão de Frotas.

Dexco shares up 16%

Also among the biggest highs of November is dexco (ex-Duratex), with a 15.93% appreciation on the Stock Exchange in the month.

The company more than doubled its net income on its balance sheet for the third quarter, to BRL 255.3 million. According to the company, the period, which ended in September, was marked by a “successful price increase strategy added to the improvement of the mix in all divisions”.

Although the quarter was marked by pessimism regarding the economic recovery and the rise in interest rates, Dexco assesses that the new Selic level was not enough to impact access to real estate credit, “which continues to show consistent growth throughout the year and significantly surpassing the 2020 bases”. “It didn’t impact the demand for new properties either”, highlighted the company.

Additionally, the company pointed out that “it remains optimistic about the performance of its operations and the prospect of future demand, especially that arising from new real estate launches”, even in the face of a challenging scenario.

In a report released after the balance sheet, Bradesco BBI says it likes Dexco’s long-term history, based on its growth in line with its “one-stop shop” and optimization strategies. mix of products.

However, due to macroeconomic uncertainties and the company’s high exposure to retail construction activity, the bank prefers to maintain a “neutral” recommendation. “We see greater valuation asymmetry in other names in our coverage,” analysts write.

Suzano and Energisa also among the biggest highs

Pushing away concerns about China, the Suzano (SUZB3) posted strong results in the third quarter of this year.

As the analysis house Levante highlighted at the time, it was another record quarter in revenue, with sales volume higher than the previous quarter, which was already very strong, in addition to an average price of pulp and paper also higher from one quarter to another .

The main highlights are the growth in total net revenue of 9% in the quarterly comparison and 44% in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 10.76 billion. In addition, both the pulp and paper segments grew, benefiting from higher sales volume in the quarter, in addition to average prices around 4% higher on a quarterly basis for both products.

In a report, Bradesco BBI pointed out as positive the good results in the paper segment, with emphasis on sales and prices. “The combination of a weaker real, rock bottom pulp prices and investor positioning should be enough to drive better performance from here, in our opinion,” the bank’s analysts wrote.

With regard to Energisa (ENGI11), the company had a 6.3% drop in net income in the third quarter, on an annual basis, to BRL 863.9 million. Net income adjusted for non-recurring effects, however, was R$820.1 million, 30.2% higher than the third quarter of 2020.

The company’s net operating revenue was R$6.6 billion, an increase of 53.5% year-on-year. Controllable costs and expenses increased 37.5% between the periods, to R$708.6 million.

Check out the Ibovespa’s biggest increases in November:

Company ticker Price Variation Tim (TIMS3) BRL 13.80 22.99% United (ex-Locamerica) (LCAM3) BRL 23.17 17.44% Dexco (ex-Duratex) (DXCO3) BRL 18.03 16.25% Energisa (ENGI11) BRL 45.49 14.82% Suzano (SUZB3) BRL 56.16 14.08%

Ibovespa’s biggest casualties

Leading November’s worst casualty group is Natura (NTCO3), with losses of 32.13%.

The company’s shares, which had already been falling on the stock exchange throughout the year, increased losses after the company reported, on November 11, data below expectations in the third quarter.

Between July and September, Natura had a net profit of R$ 269.6 million, a figure 28.6% lower than that registered in the same period of 2020. Part of the drop, according to the company, is due to the fall of 8, 4% of net revenue, which went from R$ 10.4 billion to R$ 9.5 billion.

After the balance sheet, Natura shares with strong losses, which totaled 17.5% in the trading session following the results.

In a report at the time, Bradesco BBI highlighted the numbers as weak, with negative emphasis on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) which was 18% below estimates.

For XP, Natura reported weak results amid billing challenges and margin dynamics. Consolidated net sales (excluding the effect of the cyber incident in the third quarter of 2020) were down 4% year-on-year, mainly due to the strong comparison base and the challenging macro environment.

The negative highlight was profitability, with analysts also noting that Avon’s synergies were overshadowed by cost/exchange pressures and lower dilution of selling, general and administrative expenses.

Along with the release of the quarterly balance sheet, the company revised its guidance given the unanticipated challenging operating environment, such as inflationary pressure, disruption of supply chains, and currency effects.

e-commerce

Following the greatest casualties appear Locaweb (LWSA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with drops of 27.92% and 27.84%, respectively.

Magalu tends to be negatively impacted in a scenario of higher interest rates and economic slowdown. In the year, MGLU3 shares have already sunk 68.7%.

In Credit Suisse’s assessment, the short term will remain difficult for e-commerce companies, due to the weak growth of physical channels and strong comparison bases in the main categories. However, analysts believe in the increased penetration of e-commerce and attractive growth for 2022, which could represent a turning point for Magazine Luiza, whose role is recommended performer (performance above the market average) by the bank.

The more competitive environment after the $1.55 billion Free Market share offering on November 15th also complicates the environment for retailers.

In brief comment at the time, XP highlighted that it sees the news as negative for companies in the e-commerce sector, as it gives greater liquidity to the market leader in Brazil, adding pressure to competition in the country.

Earlier this month, after the release of the results for the third quarter, MGLU3 assets closed sharply lower of more than 18%. The retailer reported adjusted net income of R$22.6 million, down 89.5% from the same period in 2020.

But, more than that, the decrease in profitability and the slowdown in sales impacted analysts’ view of the result, in addition to the prospect of a more challenging economic scenario persisting.

The Brazilian website hosting company Locaweb recorded adjusted net income of R$ 25.6 million in the third quarter, an increase of 96.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Assaí and Banco Pan are also negative highlights

Still among the biggest casualties of the Ibovespa are assai (ASAI3) and Pan Bank (BPAN4), with losses of 16.61% and 15.27% respectively.

In the third quarter, Banco Pan reported net income of R$191 million, 12% growth compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the bank, the main factors for the performance were a strong financial margin, cost of credit under control and growing revenues from services rendered.

Also among the highlights, Banco Pan announced in October the acquisition of Mosaico (MOSI3), owner of the comparison sites Buscapé and Zoom. The assessment of market analysts is that the operation is beneficial to both sides.

For Banco Pan, Itaú BBA analysts believe that the acquisition accelerates its strategy of creating its own marketplace, adds a robust technology team (about 300 people from the Mosaico team plus its three founders and new CEO), as well as accessing Mosaico’s customer base with Pan’s product offerings, such as credits and insurance.

Regarding Assaí’s shares, analysts at Guide Investimentos assess that the acquisition of Extra Hiper should accelerate the company’s expansion plan, adding units in strategic locations, since the Extra Hiper formats are located in urban centers, with low penetration of the shape of cash & carry and located close to most of a major city’s transformative audience.

Check out the biggest Ibovespa lows in November:

Company ticker Price Variation Natura (NTCO3) BRL 26.69 -31.39% Locaweb (LWSA3) BRL 13.19 -27.92% Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) BRL 7.80 -27.84% assai (ASAI3) BRL 12.75 -16.61% Pan Bank (BPAN4) BRL 11.26 -15.27%

