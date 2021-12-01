Woman finds fetus in freezer months after receiving ‘meat package’ from neighbor – Gerais

One woman found a fetus inside her refrigerator, more than a year after receiving a ‘package of meat’ from a neighbor in Belo Horizonte. This Tuesday (11/30), she called the Military Police when she opened a black bag and came across a human foot.

The case took place on Rua Falco, in the Bairro Flvio Marques Lisboa, in the Barreiro region of the capital of Minas Gerais. According to the PM, the witness, 56 years old, said that he received the contents of a neighbor when he was still living in Vila Bernadete, in the same region of the city.

According to the police, the woman said that the neighbor, called ‘Grazi’, asked her to keep what would be meat, as she did not have a refrigerator. Not knowing what it was, the witness granted the request, but was bothered by the fact that the neighbor never got food from her house.

Since then, the woman moved to Flvio Marques Lisboa and took the meat with her. This Tuesday, however, she told police that she had decided to reorganize the refrigerator and came across the fetus.

According to the police report, the woman gave the police Grazi’s telephone number, from which the witness was talking to the suspect in an attempt to convince her to look for the meat.

According to the woman, Grazi has black wavy hair, a little obese, black and is about 1m60. The PM informed that it called for the Civil Police, who were unable to identify the sex of the fetus, as it was quite frozen.

The occurrence went to the Civil Police’s State Center for Digital Plant.