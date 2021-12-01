Woman finds fetus in freezer months after receiving ‘meat package’ from neighbor

Gabriel Ronan- State of Minas

A woman found a fetus inside her refrigerator, more than a year after receiving a ‘package of meat’ from a neighbor in Belo Horizonte. This Tuesday (11/30), she called the Military Police when she opened a black bag and came across a human foot.

The case took place on Rua Falcão, in Bairro Flávio Marques Lisboa, in the Barreiro region of the capital of Minas Gerais. According to the PM, the witness, 56 years old, said that he received the content from a neighbor when he was still living in Vila Bernadete, in the same regional area of ​​the city.

According to the police, the woman said that the neighbor, called ‘Grazi’, asked her to keep what would be meat, as there was no refrigerator. Not knowing what it was, the witness granted the request, but was bothered by the fact that the neighbor never got food from her house.

Since then, the woman moved to Flávio Marques Lisboa and took the meat with her. This Tuesday, however, she told police she decided to reorganize the refrigerator and came across the fetus.

According to the police report, the woman passed Grazi’s phone number to the police, from which the witness was talking to the suspect in an attempt to convince her to get the meat.

According to the woman, Grazi has black wavy hair, is a little obese, black and is about 1m60. The PM informed that it called for the expertise of the Civil Police, which was unable to identify the sex of the fetus, as it was quite frozen.

The occurrence went on to the Civil Police’s State Digital Duty Center.