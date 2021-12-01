World AIDS Day: see myths and truths about the disease

O World AIDS Day is celebrated this Wednesday (01). Since this condition registers alarming numbers and is still surrounded by prejudice, misinformation and myths, IstoÉ clarifies below everything you need to know about the virus and its prevention, based on official information and explanations from the doctor. Priscilla Alexandrin, infectious disease of the Hospital São Lucas Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro.

AIDS and HIV: difference and statistics

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Theids, in the acronym in English) It is a disease infectious contagious caused by Virus of Human Immunodeficiency (HIV, the acronym in English), which attacks the immune system, responsible for the body’s defense. According to the Ministry of Health, the virus is able to alter the DNA of CD4+ T lymphocyte cells (white blood cells of the immune system) and make copies of itself. After multiplying, it breaks the lymphocytes in search of others to continue the infection.

Some HIV-positive people (carriers of the virus) live for years without showing symptoms and without developing the disease, although can still transmit it. Therefore, it is important to highlight that being HIV positive does not mean having AIDS, since one is the virus and the other the disease, respectively.

Data from UNAIDS Brazil (Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS in the country) indicate that 37.6 million people were living with HIV in the world in 2020. Statistics highlight the presence of the virus among females, indicating that weekly, about 5,000 young women between 15 and 24 years old are infected. In addition, women and girls accounted for approximately 50% of all new HIV infections in the last year.

In Brazil, the virus stands out among the male gender. According to last year’s Epidemiological Bulletin, 920,000 HIV-positive people live in the country. The Ministry of Health points out that the highest concentration of cases is among young people aged 25 to 39 (492.8 thousand), of both sexes — 52.4% cases among men and 48.4% among women.

Virus Transmission: Myths and Truths

the infectious disease Priscilla Alexandrin explains that the virus is transmitted in three ways: sexual (vaginal, anal or oral sex without a condom), vertical (virus is transmitted from the mother to the fetus during pregnancy or to the baby through breastfeeding) and parenteral (sharing from contaminated sharp instruments or contaminated blood transfusion).

HIV is present in fluids such as blood, sperm, vaginal secretions and breast milk. So, as long as there is no contact with these channels, there is no need to worry. In other words, it is not possible to be contaminated by hugging, kissing, shaking hands, sharing cutlery and glasses, when using the same bathroom or swimming pool, for example.

Although blood is a transmitter of the virus, there is no possibility of contamination by the insect bite. “There are still no reports of HIV transmission in this way. Therefore, in light of current science, it is not possible to contract the virus through the bite of a mosquito or any other insect”, guarantees the doctor.

How to avoid contamination

Avoiding forms of contamination is essential. Use condoms during sexual intercourse is one of the best methods, besides not sharing needles or syringes (use disposable materials) and use gloves to handle secretions.

In cases of HIV positive pregnant women, medical follow-up during pregnancy can avoid vertical transmission. According to the infectologist, the baby must also be monitored after birth to reduce the risk of contamination.

“It is necessary for the pregnant woman to be in antiretroviral treatment, with an undetectable viral load. Delivery must be monitored, following all protocols, and the newborn must also be treated. If all protocols are followed correctly from prenatal care to delivery, transmission is extremely unlikely. The child can be born with HIV antibodies – passed on by the mother –, but they are only antibodies, which does not mean contamination”, explains Priscilla.

Symptoms and consequences

When the immune system is attacked by the virus, some signs can be noticed. The Ministry of Health separates symptoms into phases. According to the agency, the first is called acute infection, when the incubation of the HIV — from three to six weeks. Between 30 to 60 days after infection, the body produces anti-HIV antibodies and has the first symptoms, like the flu, and may include fever and malaise.

The other phase consists of interaction between defense cells and virus mutations. However, it is asymptomatic and it can last for many years.

As a result, the Ministry of Health highlights that “with the frequent attack, the defense cells start to function less efficiently until they are destroyed. The body becomes increasingly weak and vulnerable to common infections. THE symptomatic phase The initial phase is characterized by a high reduction in CD4+ T lymphocytes, which reach below 200 units per mm³ of blood. In healthy adults, this value ranges from 800 to 1,200 units. The most common symptoms in this phase are: fever, diarrhea, night sweats and weight loss”.

This condition can result in opportunistic diseases, depending on the degree of immune deficiency. Priscilla highlights that the main consequences are diseases such as neurotoxoplasmosis, cryptococcal meningitis, Kaposi’s sarcoma, cytomegalovirus and histoplasmosis.

Diagnosis and treatments

Infectious doctors are trained to diagnose, treat and monitor HIV-positive people. The specialist indicates seeking medical attention after any exposure to virus risk factors.

The test to detect HIV can be carried out in any basic health unit (UBS) or private laboratory. However, it is important to highlight that the effectiveness of the test only happens from the fourth to the sixth week after the risky contact. Priscilla emphasizes that this is due to the immunological window — the period between the moment of infection and the positive test, which is performed based on antibodies produced by the body against the virus. From this time of production of antibodies in the body, the test can detect it precisely, avoiding the risk of false negative results.

“When diagnosed, it is necessary to look for a service to care for people living with HIV/AIDS, with a view to starting the appropriate treatment. Currently, we already have a therapeutic arsenal with antiretroviral drugs of high power and effectiveness in controlling this condition, which has become a chronic disease. One of the main pillars of therapy is precisely adherence to treatment and maintenance of healthy lifestyle habits, as well as follow-up with a specialist doctor”, says the infectologist.

Starting treatment early can guarantee better results, such as remaining asymptomatic. The treatment aims to control the virus in the body, preventing the symptoms of AIDS, from antiretroviral therapy appropriate and indicated individually, based on national and international protocols.

Although it is a delicate condition, Priscilla calms down saying that there are some reports of cure of the virus, which are not yet applied epidemiologically in the population. Despite that, the efficient control, through high potency antiretroviral therapy, turned AIDS into a chronic disease that allows a good quality of life for the HIV positive people.

