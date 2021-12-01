WWII Bomb Explosion Injures Germany | World

a bomb of Second World War exploded in the vicinity of the central train station in Munich, southern Germany, on Wednesday (1st), leaving three injured.

The bomb exploded at a site where works by the Deutsche Bahn railway company were being carried out, near the Donnersbergerbrücke bridge. One of the wounded is in serious condition, police said.

During drilling, the 250-kilogram bomb was hit, said German Interior Minister Joachim Hermann, who was at the scene.

It is still unclear why the bomb was not discovered earlier. Even 75 years after the end of the conflict, it is still very common to find unexploded ordnance on German soil.

Every year, experts disarm around 5,000 bombs, in addition to tons of other ammunition.

During construction work in central Munich, authorities often carry out accurate and regular analyzes to find out where unexploded bombs might be located.

Rail traffic at the central station had to be stopped, affecting regional and long-distance trains.