Xbox Cloud Gaming gets Clarity Boost feature in Microsoft Edge browser

New promises to improve the visual quality of the stream for players

Microsoft has been investing heavily in making the gaming experience through the xCloud the best possible, now the company has announced a joint work of the Xbox Cloud Gaming with the team of Microsoft Edge to improve the quality of the transmitted image. called ‘Clarity Boost‘, this unique feature of the company’s browser is currently being tested and promises to improve game clarity.

The developers of xCloud claim that this is one of the latest service optimizations available for the Microsoft Edge Canary, the “beta” version of the browser. For the new feature to work, the devs used a “set of client-side scaling enhancements to improve the visual quality of the video stream.”

O ‘Clarity Boost‘ brings some improvements to the reproduced image for the player, with the main change being an mincreased sharpness during gameplay. This new feature is now available to users of edge canary that play through the Xbox Cloud Gaming, the developers claim that the feature will be coming to all gamers who use the web browser. Microsoft next year.



Credits: Xbox Disclosure

How to access the ‘Clarity Boost‘:



– Continues after advertising –

Download Microsoft Edge Canary To confirm that you are on Microsoft Edge Canary, navigate to edge: // settings / help to verify that you are at version 96.0.1033.0 or later. To enable the Clarity Boost, go to www.xbox.com/play , login and start a game Open the more actions menu (…) Select the Enable Clarity Boost option.

As pointed out by the portal vg247, this solution presented by the developers of xCloud it could be solving one of the main complaints of games via streaming: that the image quality varies a lot. Depending on how this feature will look until its official launch, companies like Google and nvidia should also adopt similar solutions in their gaming services via streaming.

The operation of the ‘Clarity Boost‘ is a result of the joint work of the teams from Xbox Cloud Gaming It’s from Microsoft Edge, that’s why the company announced that this news will be arriving exclusively in your browser. But if this feature is only exclusive to the program Microsoft this can become a problem in the future, especially if competitors have the same solutions that work in any other browser.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Xbox, vg247