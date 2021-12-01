Xbox Game Pass News and Releases • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Game Pass for the first half of December.

The month kicks off with Final Fantasy 13-2 and Stardew Valley as two of the top new features, but you’ll also have Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector as a turn-based strategy experience to pique the strategists’ curiosity.

Bandai Namco’s One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is another noteworthy novelty, along with Among Us, which had already been confirmed previously, as well as Aliens Fireteam Elite.

Halo Infinite is one of the big releases of the year and will be available at launch on the Xbox service, allowing you to enjoy the campaign on its debut day.

Here are the news and outputs:

News

ANVIL – December 2

Archvale – December 2

FF13-2 – December 2

Lawn Mowing Simulator – December 2

Rubber Bandits – December 2

Stardew Valley – December 2

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – December 7

Halo Infinite – December 8th

One Piece Pirate Warriors December 4 – 9

Among Us- 14 December

Aliens Fireteam Elite – December 14

