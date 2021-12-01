xCloud gets new function called “Clarity Boost”

Check out the new xCloud function!

On xCloud’s official Reddit, Xbox has unveiled a new feature called “Clarity Boost” which will be released on Xbox Cloud Gaming from Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s official web browser.

But what does Clarity Boost do? Well, in simple terms, the new xCloud feature will increase image quality on Microsoft Edge. It is worth remembering that the image’s resolution in the browser’s streaming was always the target of complaints by many users, who commented that the image was too grainy or pixelated.

To try out the feature, you must download Microsoft Edge Canary, trial version of Microsoft Edge, enter the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, select a game, click on the menu and choose the “Clarity Boost” option, and that’s it! You are already testing the feature. Check out a comparison:

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.