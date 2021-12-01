Xenobots: How ‘Pac-Man Robots’ That Can Reproduce Alone Work | Innovation

The scientists who created the “living robots” using frog cells unveiled new advances in technology. Known as xenobots , the tiny robots can now reproduce , announced the researchers.

Made in partnership between the universities of Vermont, Tufts and the Wyss Institute of Harvard University, the project is considered the first to develop self-replicating robots.

The purpose of the research is to discover possible uses of the experiment, such as access areas where humans cannot go, on land contaminated by radioactivity, for example.

Collecting microplastics in the oceans or traveling in arteries to remove an obstruction are other possible uses for xenobot.

They also draw attention for their format that reminds the ‘Pac-Man’ from the famous 80’s game.

Xenobot gathers cells to form offspring — Photo: Doug Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

See below question and answers about xenobots:

The creation of xenobots was announced in 2020 by North American researchers. At the time, they reported that the experiment was not neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal.

It was classified as a “live but programmable organism”.

To achieve this result, they used a supercomputer to develop and program the machine, based on frog cells, using algorithms and other advanced methods.

1 of 3 Xenobots: Robots made from frog cells can replicate themselves — Photo: Doug Blackiston and Sam Kriegman Xenobots: Robots made from frog cells can self-replicate — Photo: Doug Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

Why the name xenobot

The species used in the research is Xenopus laevis, an African frog, hence the name of the robot is the “xenobot”. She who gives the cells to the robots.

2 of 3 Xenopus laevis frog — Photo: Visual hunt / CC BY / Brian Gratwicke Frog of the species Xenopus laevis — Photo: Visual hunt / CC BY / Brian Gratwicke

How many cells does a xenobot have

Scientists use 3000 stem cells from the frog skin to create the robot, which has less than a millimeter wide. Cells are not specialized and have the ability to develop into different types.

The team emphasizes that there is no type of genetic alteration in the organic material.

According to scientists, the reproduction of xenobots started spontaneously. The robot collects other loose cells that aggregate and, over time, become a descendant.

This type of replication is well known at the level of molecules, but has never been seen before at the scale of cells or whole organisms, the researchers said.

The initial spherical shape, however, was not the most adequate.

“It can bear children, but the system usually dies after that. It’s actually very difficult to get the system to keep reproducing,” says Kriegman.

3 of 3 US researchers have developed robots made from frog cells — Photo: Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman American researchers have developed robots made from frog cells — Photo: Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman

Using artificial intelligence (AI) on a supercomputer, an algorithm was able to test billions of shapes for xenobots. Triangles, squares, pyramids and starfish were analyzed to find whichever was most effective.

“We asked the University of Vermont supercomputer to figure out how to adjust the shape of the initial parents, and the AI ​​came up with some weird designs after months of work, including one that resembled Pac-Man,” Kriegman said.

According to the researchers, the right design has greatly increased the number of generations of xenobots.

‘Pac-Man’ Xenobots gathering cells — Photo: University of Vermont

Are ‘Living Robots’ a cause for concern?

Knowing that small robots can self-replicate can raise a number of questions about the safety of an experiment like this, but scientists ensure that xenobots would not survive outside the laboratory.