Yanna Lavigne poses in a devastating setting and enchants the web

Yanna Lavigne has shared with her fans and followers, some details of a trip to Fernando de Noronha, in Pernambuco. Eight months pregnant, the actor’s wife Bruno Gissoni, impressed by publishing a killer essay on the web.

In a post made on Instagram this Tuesday morning (30), the actress posed in a bikini in front of a heavenly setting and talked about her birthday.

“My way of celebrating life is peculiar. Involving the stars and who doesn’t even have to do with it. But in the law of the universe, everything is connected… I insist on wanting it that way. So I live in this nice flow of experiencing what’s in the essence while I’m here, kind of on a walk…”, she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, followers praised the beauty of the photos and wished the actress well. “Congratulations wonderful Sagittarius! Happy life!! Too much light!”, wrote one. “Long live you and your Yanna light!!” commented another. “What a beautiful sequence! I’m delighted with these photos”, praised a third.

Baby

Bruno Gissoni and Yanna Lavigne have been together since mid-2013 and are already the parents of Madalena, aged 04. In a recent Instagram post, she talked about her first birth.

“Memories of a day there in 2017…It’s a butterflies in my stomach to live it all over again now. We seem to forget about pain, only love is left to nurture more and more of it. It’s not toxic positivity, it’s the report of someone with a bad memory, but a warm heart”, wrote at the time.

