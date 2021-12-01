Youth wins and decrees Sport relegation

What starts messy, ends… demoted! And without having to go into the field. Thus was decreed Sport’s downfall to Serie B in 2022. On this Tuesday night (30), Leão saw Juventude defeat RB Bragantino by 1×0 and remove any possibility of the team escaping from sticking mathematically. Now, the distance from Pernambuco (19th, with 33) to the first team outside the Z-4, Athletico-PR (16th, with 42), is nine points, with three rounds to go before the end of the competition. In the score, the red and black could even equal the Hurricane, but would be behind in the number of victories.

Sport is the second club to have its downfall enacted in this edition of the Brazilian Nationals. The first was Chapecoense, who lost any possibility of remaining in Serie A in the 31st round. In the case of Leão, the team commanded by Gustavo Florentín saw hopes renewed after beating Bahia. However, by “leaving” over the last week, having more games in the table, and losing to São Paulo on Saturday, the Ilha do Retiro club saw their direct competitors score points and take away any chance of comeback.

With the descent, Sport reaches the fourth relegation in the era of straight points. Debuting in this dispute model in 2007, the Rubro-negro fell in 2009 (31 points), in 2012 (41 points) and in 2018 (42 points). In the current season, Leão has 33 and can repeat the score of the last fall, if it passes Flamengo, Chapecoense and Athletico-PR in the final three rounds, in a tiring sequence.

Florentín and company face Flamengo this Friday (3), at Arena de Pernambuco, and continue their trip to Santa Catarina, where they will visit Chapecoense, on Monday (6), in Chapecó. Soon after, the team from Praça da Bandeira returns to the capital of Pernambuco and takes to the field on Thursday to say goodbye to the competition in front of the Hurricane, in São Lourenço da Mata. The tight logistics is due to the fact that the CBF has changed the date of the confrontation with the Cariocas to the beginning of December. Before, the duel was scheduled for November 24, on the eve of the Libertadores final.

